A new update has been released for Mortal Kombat 1 Day One Update. Mortal Kombat 1 Day One Update Patch Notes:
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaking
- Bug fixes to online modes
