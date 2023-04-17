According to a recent update to a description posted on Linkedin by a senior global brand manager at Warner Bros., the movie Hogwarts Legacy sold 256% more copies than was anticipated.

“Achieved 256% to plan sell-thru at launch and exceeded 12M units in sales in the first two weeks earning $850M+,” reads the description posted by Twitter user @bogorad22. “Secured additional 1.8B impressions through a WBD gaming 1st of its kind Fusion program,” it adds. “And broke all-time Twitch record for most peak concurrent viewers ever for a single-player game with 1.3M views.”

The video game sales for the first quarter of 2023 were higher than those for the first quarter of 2022, according to a report published by GamesIndustry.biz earlier this month. This was even though the first quarter of 2022 saw games such as Elden Ring and Horzion: Forbidden West debut.

It has been a couple of months since Warner Bros. officially disclosed the 12 million sales figure for Hogwarts Legacy. Still, we could learn more about its sales during the company’s forthcoming 2023 annual stockholders meeting on May 8. The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 8.

The total money spent on video games has topped $4.6 billion in the United States. This represents a 6% increase from the previous year’s numbers. The year 2023 will be a big one for gaming, but watching what the remainder of the decade has in store for best-selling titles will be interesting. Because of upcoming titles like Diablo IV and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it is anticipated that the market for video games will continue to experience phenomenal growth. Observing the development of Hogwarts Legacy and discovering its ultimate destination will be fascinating.

On May 5, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

