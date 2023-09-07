A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Update. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed an issue preventing the 9mm Daemon Akimbo attachment from being unlocked. This fix will address the issue for Players who have not yet hit the unlock requirement. We are still in progress on fixing Players who should have earned Akimbo but didn’t unlock it
- Fixed an issue where the amount of Operators shown is inconsistent between Users and Platforms
- Fixed an issue that required the Player to right click the Play Again button for it to function correctly on PC
- Fixed an issue where the Operator Graves Skin “Shadow 0-1” and “Shadow 0-1 BlackCell” appear identical
- Fixed an issue allowing the 9mm Daemon to be unlocked with all headshots, rather than just headshots from pistols
Adjustments
The following Weapon changes are reflected across all of Warzone including DMZ.
» Battle Rifles «
- Cronen Squall
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
» Light Machine Guns «
- RPK
- Close Damage decreased
- Close Damage Range increased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Torso Damage Multipliers decreased
- Limb Damage Multipliers decreased
Adjustments
- Decreased Precision Airstrike damage to MRAPs, preventing them from being destroyed in one shot in Armored Royale
General
- Fixed various issues causing information to be incorrect or missing while using COD Caster
- Fixed an issue that could cause packet bursts and decrease game performance on Vondel
- Fixed an issue where multiple objects could float in the air at Zaya Observatory
- Fixed an issue that could cause missing collision on a building at Zaya Observatory, leading to an exploit
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue where a “Vehicle Under Attack” warning appears when the squad’s MRAP takes fall damage in Armored Royale
- Fixed an issue that could prevent respawn UI from appearing correctly in Armored Royale
- Fixed an issue where a teammate leaving in Armored Royale Quads would not lower the Resurgence respawn timer for the rest of the team
- Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would not reset from the Pre-Game Lobby once the match had started in Armored Royale
- Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked back to the main menu after trying to enter the Calling Card or Emblem sections in the Customize tab
- Fixed an issue that could cause Safecracker Contract safes to spawn inside of objects at Zaya Observatory in Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that could allow Players to enter the Sarrif Bay Black Site without a key in Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue where the MRAP’s “Use Turret” prompt has extended range, interfering with or preventing interactions with Buy Stations and repairing of the rear tires in Armored Royale
- Fixed an issue where the “Rotation Battle Royale” Quads Playlist shows a placeholder game mode
- Fixed an issue where Operators could clip into each other after entering and exiting the MRAP turret in Armored Royale
DMZ
- Fixed an issue where a SAM site at Zaya Observatory could spawn clipping into a nearby bus in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where a gas canister in the bunker under Zaya Observatory could not be looted in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where viewing a weapon’s progression through the insured weapon slot then selecting “View Weapon” could kick the Player back to the DMZ main menu
- Fixed an issue where the Faction Mission “Bounty” does not track correctly when a Player executes the Player with the Bounty in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where Players could delete Backpack slots using the stow functionality when looting a cache in DMZ
- Fixed an issue in DMZ where the Player was able to have both Tier 3 & 4 of the Upgrades active simultaneously, while the Tier 4 Upgrades were unable to be completed
