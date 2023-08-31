Three New Weapons, All in Limited-Time Battle Pass Sector

All Operators, report to the AO’s previously-classified sector.

Three new weapons will all be available first in Battle Map Sector E0. Those who complete Sector E2, or who participated in the Faction Showdown Limited Time Event for Task Force 141, will be able to access Sector E0, which was previously classified.

In addition to a 30-minute Double XP Token and a 30-minute Double Weapon XP Token, which have their own challenges, this Sector includes the following weapons: the 9mm Daemon, Lachmann Shroud, and the Pickaxe.