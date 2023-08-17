A new update has been released for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Update 1.23. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Update 1.23 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Events
- This patch contains necessary updates and content for the Shadow Siege event. Tune in for the global reveal of Modern Warfare III at 10:30am PT on August 17th in Warzone.
Weapon Tuning
- The benefit of tuning for Recoil Control related stats has been reduced slightly
- Fixed an issue where some Players could not access the Battle Pass, but would still lose CP after purchasing it
- Fixed an exploit allowing Players to go prone instantly
- Fixed an issue where Akimbo challenge progress was not tracking correctly for the FTAC Siege
- Fixed an issue where an invisible object could interact with lethals, tacticals, and explosives on Mercado Las Almas
- Fixed an issue affecting key binds when adding settings as Quick Settings
- Fixed an issue where the buttons for ‘Preview’ and ‘Quick Equip’ hide when trying to press them by mouse input in the Events tab
- Fixed an issue where the Tonfa melee weapon had outdated unlock conditions
- Fixed an issue where the SFX from the Semtex dropped by the Chain Reaction modifier in Havoc would not play as intended
- Fixed an issue where equipping the “Battle Buddy AI” Gun Screen could cause an error
The following Weapon and Attachment changes are reflected in Warzone only.
Weapon Balancing
» Assault Rifles «
-
Chimera
- Mid Damage increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
-
FR Avancer
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased
-
Lachmann-556
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
-
M16
- Maximum Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Limb Damage Multipliers increased
» Battle Rifles «
-
FTAC Recon
- Maximum Damage increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
-
Lachmann-762
- Limb Damage Multiplier increased
-
SO-14
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
-
TAQ-V
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Limb Damage Multipliers decreased
» Marksman Rifles «
-
Lockwood MK2
- Mid Damage increased
- Minimum Damage increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- Limb Damage Multipliers increased
» Shotguns «
-
Expedite 12
- Mid Damage increased
- Mid-far Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
-
Lockwood 300
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Mid Damage increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
-
MX Guardian
- Maximum Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Mid-far Damage Range decreased
» Submachine Guns «
-
Fennec 45
- Maximum Damage increased
- Close-Mid Damage increased
- Minimum Damage increased
» Sniper Rifles «
-
Signal 50
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Attachments
-
Ammunition
-
ISO Hemlock
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
-
- Fixed an issue preventing some players from entering DMZ
- Fixed an issue where some PS4 Players would experience a game freeze in a specific section of Al Mazrah
- Fixed an issue where Buy Station icons could display on the Tac Map during the Battle Royale pre-lobby
- Fixed an issue in DMZ where a Tac Map image could display on the ground near Al-Safwa Quarry in Al Mazrah
- Fixed an issue where Players could become stuck in an ATV near a UAV tower in DMZ
- Fixed an issue that caused the Player’s screen to remain affected by the Plutonium element despite not being near it
- Fixed an issue where Players would not be kicked for being idle in Vondel Lockdown (look for this mode to return in this week’s Playlist update)
- Fixed an issue in Warzone Ranked Play where the Top 250 button was locked
