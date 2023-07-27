A new update has been released for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Update 1.70. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Update 1.70 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
-
- ■Battle Simulator
-
- ◎Battle Simulator missions is now updated.
- ⇒ You can now try the new MS Hi-Nu Gundam in TRIAL “Butterfly Dream” and fight the new BOSS “Elmeth” in mission “Ghost of Solomon”.
-
- ■ TRIAL “Butterfly Dream”
-
- ■ SURVIVAL “Demon of the desert”
-
- ■ BOSS “Ghost of Solomon”
-
- ◎Achievement rewards for Battle Simulator is now updated.
- ⇒ New achievement rewards can be earned by finishing the updated missions.
- ■Achievement rewards
- ・TRIAL “Butterfly Dream”
- Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000
- Achievement reward 2: Strengthened Frame LV5
- Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens
- ・SURVIVAL “Demon of the Desert”
- Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000
- Achievement reward 2: Enhanced Melee Program LV4
- Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens
- ・BOSS “Ghost of Solomon”
- Achievement reward 1: DP 50,000
- Achievement reward 2: Enhanced Firing Program LV4
- Achievement reward 3: 3 tokens
-
- ※Pilots who already have those materials will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.
-
- ■Unit adjustment
- ◎Various Parameter Adjustments are implemented. ※For details, check here.
- ◎Results of various parameter adjustments from 06/22/2023 [JST] are announced. ※For details, check here.
- ■Game title menu
-
- ◎We have changed a new key visual to celebrate our 5th Anniversary.
⇒ Not only the key visual, we have also adjusted the UI.
- ◎We have changed a new key visual to celebrate our 5th Anniversary.
-
- ◎We have new opening movie for this celebration too!
⇒ Opening movie is now replaying after AFK in the title menu a while.
- ◎We have new opening movie for this celebration too!
- ■Matching
-
- ◎Now only the exact same cost MS can be matched in a rating match.
- ⇒ Pilots may have used MS -50 cost for the rating match in the past, but this has been changed and pilots now have to choose the exact cost for the rating.
- ■Option menu
-
- ◎“BGM customizing function” have been added.
- ⇒ Battle BGM was played randomly in the past but now you can choose whatever you like with the “BGM customizing function” to set it to your favorite one.
- ■How to set the BGM
-
- ①Select “BGM customizing” from H.A.R.O. -> option
- ②Press “L1/R1” to choose maximum 3 favorite BGM.
-
- ③Press “L3” in matching room can change the BGM which you had set in step ②.
-
- ※You can listen the BGM you want by pressing “△” in the option menu.
-
- ■Battle related
-
- ◎With the addition of the Hi-Nu Gundam’s sub-weapon, “Fin Funnels [Support]”, an icon will now be displayed on all MS to confirm whether or not they are affected by the “Psycommu jamming” effect, which disables the use of Psycommu weapons for a certain period of time.
- ⇒ Since the “Fin Funnels [Support]” is a psycommu weapon that can be deployed against all MS, it is now possible to check whether the “psycommu jamming” effect is occurring in all MS.
- ■Others
-
- ◎You can now hold Directional Buttons or L stick up/down to quickly check the list rather than pressing the buttons every single time.
- ■Application Data Update
- ■Supply Drop Lineup Update Notice
- ※For more details, please click here.
- ■August 2023 Premium Login Bonus
- ※Regarding August 2023 Premium Login Bonus, click here.
- ■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.
⇒ Information about newly added materials
-
- ■Units
- ・★★★ Stark Jegan LV1–2 added
- ・★★ Jegan [ECOAS Type] LV1–2 added
- ・★★ Hazel II LV1–2 added
- ・★★ Pale Rider DII LV1–2 added
-
- ■Main weapon
- ・★★★ Jegan D Type Bazooka LV1–2 added
-
- ※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST] 07/27/2023 – 07/28/2022.
-
-
- ■Mark
- ・★★ Amuro Ray B (White) added
- ・★★ Amuro Ray B (Red) added
- ・★★ Amuro Ray C added
-
-
- ■Pattern
- ・★★★ Inkspot camouflage HG added
- ■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.
⇒ Information about newly added materials
-
- ■Unit
- ・★★ GM QuelLV3 added
- ■Some materials have been excluded from the Supply Drop Lineup.
※For Details, click here.
- ■Rating Match/Quick Match Game Modes are updated
- ※There may be differences about the game mode with the information above, which were introduced during the previous update regarding [Possible Game Modes].
-
- ■Collaboration with WasyaganaTV Youtube Channel “GBO2 Quiz”
- We had a collaboration event with WasyaganaTV Youtube Channel, “Happy Brithday GBO2 5th Anniversary! Mafia Kajita and Yuichi Nakamura’s show “Washanama” #37 “WasyaganaTV Youtube Channel” (only in Japanese), to reward both MC who had answered a certain questions correctly in “GBO2 Quiz” on [JST] 07/23/2023, we would like to distribute all pilots a series of MS!
- ■Period
- [PDT] 07/26/2023 22:00 – 08/23/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]
- [CEST] 07/27/2023 07:00 – 08/24/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]
- ■Reward MS
-
・Zeta Gundam LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 600) ・ZZ Gundam LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650) ・Gundam Mk-II LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 500) ・Qubeley LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650) ・The-O LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650) ・Döven Wolf LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 600) ・Qubeley Mk II LV1 (Raid Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650) ・Zaku III Custom LV1 (Raid Unit, ground/space use, cost: 650) ・Hyaku-Shiki LV1 (Raid Unit, ground/space use, cost: 550) ・Hamma-Hamma LV1 (Support Unit, ground/space use, cost: 600)
-
- ※Pilots who already have the MS will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.
-
■About WasyaganaTV Youtube Channel
A video and radio channel formed by “free” writer, Mafia Kajita, and voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura.
With Script Writer, Bukubu Ohkawa, who is the writer of “POP TEAM EPIC”, getting us various fun contents and game streaming!!
Channel link：https://www.youtube.com/@WasyaganaTV
-
- ■Weekly Weekend Battle Schedule
-
Weekend Battle Schedule Special Rules [PDT] 07/27/2023 12:00 – 07/28/2023 11:59
[CEST] 07/27/2023 21:00 – 07/28/2023 20:59
“Mix-Up”, “Simple Battle”, “Shuffle Target”,
“Brawl Match”, “Duel Match”
will be held every two hours.
[PDT] 07/28/2023 12:00 – 07/29/2023 11:59
[CEST] 07/28/2023 21:00 – 07/29/2023 20:59
[PDT] 07/29/2023 12:00 – 07/30/2023 11:59
[CEST] 07/29/2023 21:00 – 07/30/2023 20:59
- ■Next Clan Match Schedule
- Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.
For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.
- ■Fixes
-
- ◎Units
- ・In the “Unicorn Gundam,” although the skill “Awaken Ability Boost” nullifies “Psycommu Jamming” effect, no explanation was provided for this ability, so the description has been corrected.
- ・In “MSN-04FF Sazabi”, the behavior of the skill “Resist Move” other than its effect was different from that of the skill “Emergency Evasion” and we have unified the effect to match that.
- ・The mono eye of “Sisquiede” was turned off when the skill “Offense Mode: Phase 2 Ability Boost” was activated while the head was damaged.
- ◎Weapons
- ・Fixed a case in which unnecessary lock-on markers were displayed when certain operations were performed on weapons that can use ASL (automatic sight lock) and weapons that can lock on to the target.
- ・In the language setting “English,” the name of the sub-weapon “RD Custom C Bazooka [Shrapnel]” of the “Modified Rick Dijeh” which was not appropriate.
- ◎Others
- ・In the language setting “English”, the icon for Monthly MS displayed in “H.A.R.O. > Database > Item Data > MS” was listed as “Special MS”, which was corrected to “Monthly MS”.
-
- ◎Others
- ・In the PS5™ version, when scrolling down the screen while the cursor is over the “Battle Operation 2” application on the home screen, the performance was not appropriate and now is fixed.