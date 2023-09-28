A new update has been released for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Patch Notes 1.72. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Patch Notes 1.72 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- ■GBO Autumn Festival
- Starting from [PDT] 09/27/2023 / [CEST] 09/28/2023,
“GBO Autumn Festival” will begin.
- ※For details, check here.
- ■Updates
- ver.0172.1588
- ■MAP
- ◎MAP “Mass Driver Facility” is now added.
- ■Unit adjustment
- ◎Some of the MS sub-weapons have been changed.
- ■Jesta [Shezarr Type Team B]
- ・Sub-weapon “Waist-Mounted Grenade x2” have been changed to “[Type B] Waist-Mounted Grenade”.
With increased power, range, stagger accumulation value and other improved performance.
- ・Sub-weapon “Shield Twin Missile Launcher x2” have been changed to “[Type B] Twin Missile Launcher x2”.
With increased power, range, fire rate and other improved performance.
- ■Tristan
- ・Sub-weapon “Sturm Faust” have been changed to “Tristan Club”.
With increased power, reload time, shorten weapon switching time.
- ■Marasai
- ・Sub-weapon “Head-Mounted Vulcan [Modified]” have been changed to “Marasai Head-Mounted Vulcan”.
With increased power, fire range, stagger accumulation value.
- ◎Various Parameter Adjustments are implemented. ※For details, check here.
- ◎Results of various parameter adjustments from 08/24/2023 [JST] are announced. ※For details, check here.
- ■Application Data Update
- ■Supply Drop Lineup Update Notice
- ※For details, check here.
- ■Notice of guaranteed Full Armor ZZ Gundam Boosted Supply Drop
- ※For details, check here.
- ■October 2023 Premium Login Bonus
- ※Regarding October 2023 Premium Login Bonus, click here.
- ■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.
⇒ Information about newly added materials
- ■Units
- ・★★★Rebawoo LV1–2 added
- ・★★GM Spartan [BD Squad] LV1 added
- ・★★Red Rider LV3 added
-
- ※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST] 09/28/2023 – 09/29/2022.
- ■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.
⇒ Information about newly added materials
- ■Units
- ・★★★Dom Gnomides LV1–2 added
- ・★★GAZ-L Grau LV1–2 added
- ・★★Hazel Custom LV1–2 added
- ■Some materials have been excluded from the Supply Drop Lineup.
※For Details, click here.
- ■Rating Match/Quick Match Game Modes are updated.
- ※There may be differences about the game mode with the information above, which were introduced during the previous update regarding [Possible Game Modes].
- ■Weekly Weekend Battle Schedule
-
Weekend Battle Schedule Special Rules [PDT] 09/28/2023 12:00 – 09/29/2023 11:59
[CEST] 09/28/2023 21:00 – 09/29/2023 20:59
“Mix-Up”, “Simple Battle”, “Shuffle Target”,
“Brawl Match”, “Duel Match” will be held every two hours.
[PDT] 09/29/2023 12:00 – 09/30/2023 11:59
[CEST] 09/29/2023 21:00 – 09/30/2023 20:59
[PDT] 09/30/2023 12:00 – 10/01/2023 11:59
[CEST] 09/30/2023 21:00 – 10/01/2023 20:59
- ■Next Clan Match Schedule
- Please refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.
For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.
- ■Fixes
- ◎Units
- ・In “GM Raid”, the scope emission color displayed on the weapon icon of the main ranged weapon “G Raid Assault Shotgun” was incorrect and now is fixed.
- ・In “Advanced Hazel”, the name of the sub-weapon “Shield Booster x2” was not consistent with other weapons of the same family and now is fixed.
- ・In “Nightingale”, a typographical mistake in the MS description was corrected.
- ◎Skills
- ・In the “Resist Move Kai” skill of “Aggjin”, the skill name has been changed to “Impact Move”.
- ⇒ This skill was implemented as a higher level skill of “Resist Move”, but its characteristics were changed from “for evasion” to “for attack” and it cannot be counted as same skill family.
- ※There will be no change in skill content due to the above response.
- ・In the “Defense Mode” skill of “Hamma-Hamma”, the thruster jetting effect remained displayed while guarding when activated during movement and now is fixed.
- ・In the “Bull-G [TB]” skill “Sub Arm Special Cushioning”, the damage reaction reduction effect was not always activated during specified actions and now is fixed.
- ・The skill description has been corrected for the “Psycommu System Resonance (E)” skill of the “Qubeley Mk II”.
- ・For some units have the skill “Scouting Parallel Processing Device” and other skills which can be activated by pressing the touchpad button, the touchpad button icon was displayed while in snipe mode, which has been corrected.
- ・In the skill “Transformation Optimizer”, the skill description has been corrected.
- ・In the skill “Anti-Beam Coating”, the skill description has been corrected.
- ◎Battle
- ・Some beam weapons which cause explosions upon impact while explosions were occurring at unintended timing and now is fixed.
- ■Related weapons
- ・MSN-04FF Sazabi: DH Funnels [Cannon]
- ・RX-93ff Nu Gundam: L Fin Funnel [Rapid] (Focusing)
- ・Nightingale: Nightingale Large MBR (II-stage focusing)
- ・Hazel Owsla: Winch Cannon
- ◎Others
- ・In the main weapon “Mk-IV Beam Saber” of “Gundam Mk-IV”, while sorting [by name] was not displayed correctly and now is fixed.
- ・In custom parts “New Anti-Ballistic Armor” and “New Anti-Melee Armor”, even though they were impossible to equip more than one new type of armor part, they were displayed in high priority when sorting [in order of equipment availability] was selected with one of the parts equipped and now is fixed.
- ・In Hangar, the button(icons) guides were not displayed correctly in particular screen area and now is fixed..
- ・In basecamp, areas where pilots could not move in the actual map but shown as movable on the mini-map, which has been corrected.
- ・In basecamp, some chat logs were not displayed after performing certain operations in the window and now is fixed.
- ◎Others
- ・On the PS5™ version, there was a bug on the trigger effect when firing the “Mega Gatling Gun”, the main weapon of the “Gelgoog Vertex” and now is fixed.
Source: Battle Operation