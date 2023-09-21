A new update has been released for MLB The Show 23 Update 1.18. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.MLB The Show 23 Update 1.18 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
DIAMOND DYNASTY
Fixed a bug that prevented users from equipping World Baseball Classic jerseys.
MISCELLANEOUS
Texture improvements made to generic cleat styles.
DEVELOPER NOTES
There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.