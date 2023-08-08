A new update has been released for MLB The Show 23 Update 1.14. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MLB The Show 23 Update 1.14 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GENERAL
- In an update later in the week, Jackson Holliday will be given a brand-new face model.
DIAMOND DYNASTY
- Pitcher energy for two-way players will now function properly when they enter a game from the bullpen.
- Fixed a bug which allowed users to swap to a different squad during the matchmaking process using the companion app or website.
- Fixed an issue which allowed duplicate players to be added to a squad in the Manage Squad screen.
ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD
- Fixed multiple variations of freezes that were seen in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3.
STADIUM CREATOR
- Added over 65 new props as part of the Dino Island theme.
PS5 TOURNAMENTS
- Lineup changes made during the last screen before loading into a game will now be accurately reflected once the game starts.
- Created Stadiums are no longer eligible.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Various presentation and commentary updates.
DEVELOPER NOTES
- There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.
Source: MLB The Show 23