A new update has been released for MLB The Show 22 Update 1.18. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MLB The Show 22 Update 1.18 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
XBOX:
- Stability improvements for lineup screen when entering games (most often seen in Diamond Dynasty).
PLAYSTATION:
- Fixed an issue that allowed some users to intentionally freeze games against their opponents with PlayStation controller settings.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed an issue that would prevent selected uniforms from loading correctly in-game.
