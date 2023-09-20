A new update has been released for Minecraft Update 2.72. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Minecraft Update 2.72 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Updated “You died” experience

Players can now crawl under single block gaps

A new “Recipe Unlocked” notification will now tell you when you’ve found a new crafting material

Increased the amount of Diamond Ore found in the deepest parts of the world

Adjustments to block destroy times and explosion resistance values

Fixes to over 100 community reported issues

Your thoughts on the game continue to shape new updates so please upvote and report any new bugs at bugs.mojang.com and leave us your feedback at feedback.minecraft.net.

New Features

Updated “You Died” Experience

Today we’re making some changes to the screen you see when you die in Minecraft. The camera now zooms out so it’s easier to see why you died, the hotbar is visible at all times, and you can change certain settings before respawning.

These changes are available to everyone, except if you have add-ons applied. Also, the screen has limited text formatting code support, so it might look a bit different. To use the old screen, go to Settings -> Video, and turn off ‘New “You Died” Screen (Experimental)’.

We’d love to hear what you think about this change! Please share your feedback with us here.

Crawling

The Crawling experimental toggle has been removed and Crawling under 1 block gaps is now fully implemented into the game

Updated the camera interpolation rate when crawling to match Java Edition (MCPE-170841)

Fixed some scenarios where crawling was not correctly being triggered on the server (MCPE-171225)

Recipe Unlocking

Recipe Unlocking is no longer an Experimental Feature, but can still be turned on and off per world

You can now enable Recipe Unlocking on the Create New World screen (MCPE-172956)

The command for unlocking recipes has been updated. The autosuggestion to give a player a recipe now says “player: target” instead of “victim: target” (MCPE-172402)

‘Recipe unlocked’ message is no longer visible on the pause menu (MCPE-171112)

Stained Glass Pane recipe now gets unlocked when obtaining any dyes (MCPE-171118)

Recipes unlocked notification now fit text in different languages and no longer bleed out of the screen (MCPE-171141)

Command line auto-complete has been added for recipe unlocking. Useful when you want to see what recipes you can unlock (MCPE-171086)

The order of command inputs was changed to be the same as on Java Edition (MCPE-171098)

Recipe Unlocking Game Rule Added an optional game rule for limited crafting. The game rule is only relevant when recipe unlocking is enabled. When set to “true” it prevents players from crafting recipes they have not yet unlocked. It is off by default and can only be modified through the “/gamerule” command.



Recipe Book Search

The recipe book search has been updated when playing in Survival mode with the following changes: The search will only match the beginning of any word in the item’s name. For example, searching for “tor” will now show Tor ch and Redstone Tor ch but not Daylight Detec tor ) Search will now work better together with the Recipe Unlocking system – recipes that haven’t been unlocked will show up in search results.

This change will enable experienced players to find items they are looking for (even if it hasn’t been unlocked yet) while not overwhelming new players with recipes they aren’t yet ready for.

These changes are planned for both Bedrock and Java Edition, but they are still being tweaked and we definitely want to hear your feedback! Send us your thoughts at aka.ms/MinecraftRecipeSearch

Sleeping Percentage Gamerule

Added the ‘playersleepingpercentage’ gamerule, allowing night to be skipped when the specified percent of players logged into a world are sleeping (MCPE-114425) A zero or a negative value will only require one player to sleep to skip the night When set to over 100, the night cannot be skipped



Vanilla Parity

Block Breaking

We have adjusted the breaking times of 188 blocks to match Java Edition and our intended design. Some blocks couldn’t be changed yet for technical reasons and Obsidian was left unchanged because we’re still deciding what breaking speed it should have. Bringing more blocks to parity makes it easier for our team to keep both versions up to date. We also hope it will be easier for the community to make and share guides that work for all players on all platforms. The full list of block breaking times and changes can be found at the very end of this changelog



Gameplay

Wandering Trader now trades Cherry Saplings (MCPE-171521)

Villagers are now prevented from gaining a profession when sleeping (MCPE-81790)

Fixed an issue where beginning to swim while hitting the sneak button could cause the sneak button to be held down until swimming ends (MCPE-130070)

Potions are no longer thrown backwards when looking up (MCPE-138995)

Formation of ice and snow is now controlled by random tick

Fence Gate icon model in UI and Item Frames now match the Fence Gate Block (MCPE-44296)

Pillager Outposts can now generate in Cherry Grove biomes (MCPE-173323)

Fixed a bug that caused the Raid boss bar to automatically deplete to zero when a village was defeated (MCPE-161438)

Witches now throw healing and regeneration potions at raiders during village raids

Blocks

Fixed a bug that caused players to not be able to crawl under Slabs when standing on Top Snow (MCPE-170994)

Top Snow is now in parity with Java Edition and each layer has a different height (MCPE-60024)

Tweaked Shulker Box Redstone signals to match parity with Java Edition

Fence Gate icon model in UI and Item Frames now match the Fence Gate Block (MCPE-44296)

Audio

Missing Thorns damage sound has been added, and is played when appropriate (MCPE-37335)

Anvils now emit the proper sounds when broken, stepped on, fallen onto, etc. (MCPE-33286)

Skeletons and Drowned now play sounds when firing Arrows and Tridents, respectively (MCPE-50609)

Trident Channeling sound is now played when entities are hit (MCPE-43402)

Empty Maps now emit the appropriate sound when players draw them

Nether Portals now emit the Glass breaking sound when their Obsidian frame is broken (MCPE-94722)

Loyalty Tridents returning to players now play their sound at the player’s position (MCPE-43831)

Big Dripleaf Blocks now play the correct sound when their tilt is reset (MCPE-123488)

Conduits now play their deactivation sound when deactivated (MCPE-128117)

Respawn Anchor Blocks now correctly play their ambient sounds (MCPE-136484)

Pigs now emit sounds when transformed into Zombified Piglins (MCPE-169557)

Using Shears to carve Pumpkins now produces a carving sound like in Java Edition

Hoglins now have their own sound when transforming into Zoglins (MCPE-87379)

Sound is now consistently played when an item is dropped into Lava (MCPE-96015)

Sound is no longer played sometimes when Netherite items are dropped into Lava (MCPE-95872)

Snow Golems now play a sound when they throw Snowballs (MCPE-119083)

Husks now play sounds when converting to Zombies underwater

Player entities now play the appropriate sounds when entering/exiting water (MCPE-132511)

Experimental Features

Experimental Trade Changes

This update includes experimental changes to the Wandering Trader and Librarian Villager trades. You must turn on this experiment in the Experiments Menu if you want to test the new trades.

We are trying out these changes to rebalance the villager trade system and make it more fair and fun for everyone. However, these changes are not yet final, and they will stay as experimental features while we continue to work on them. We still need your feedback to help us improve and decide, so please continue to let us know what you think of the new trades, what you like and dislike, and what suggestions you have at aka.ms/VillagerTradingFeedback.

Librarian

Before these changes, players could get any Village enchantment from any Librarian. A novice Librarian could sell the best enchantment in the game! For some players, this felt too random and made trading feel overpowered when compared to using the Enchanting Table or searching for Enchanted Books in structures.

With the new rules, Librarians from different biomes sell different enchantments. Master Librarians are guaranteed to have a special enchantment which is different in each Village biome.

Players will have to work towards getting the best trades instead of relying on random chance. We hope this makes Librarian trading more interesting and skilful, while also revealing some clues about their history of each Village type through the enchantments that are sold there.

Librarians from different biomes now sell different Enchanted Books

Master Librarians with full XP are guaranteed to sell a special enchantment, which is different in each Village biome

This means that players must visit all seven Village biomes to get the full set of Villager enchantments

There are two secret Village biomes where Villages do not generate A player must build these Villages to access their trades!

Some enchantments have been removed from Village trading and must be found in other ways

Wandering Trader

Some players felt that the Wandering Trader had unfair prices and didn’t sell many useful items. We have lowered their prices, added more trades, and increased the amounts available. The Wandering Trader will also now buy useful items from players, so it’s possible to help them on their journey by giving them supplies even if you don’t feel like buying anything.

As this is an experiment, we would really appreciate your feedback as work continues and to help us decide on the future direction for Villager trades!

Wandering Traders now have lower prices and have a higher amount of each item in stock

Wandering Traders now sell Logs

Wandering Traders can now buy many items, instead of only selling

Fixes and Changes

Diamond Ore Distribution

Increased the amount of Diamond Ore found in the deepest parts of the world. Our goal is to make it more rewarding to mine for Diamonds in the Deepslate layers

Performance and Stability

Fixed a crash when entering a world with a corrupted saved chunk (MCPE-164634)

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game lost focus while entering a world

Addressed ‘Out of Storage’ errors and texture corruption on Xbox in large worlds (MCPE-163050)

Fixed missing low disk space warning on Xbox

Fixed an issue with Local Network games not connecting in certain circumstances on Nintendo Switch

Fixed server becoming unresponsive when players were surrounded by Ghasts stuck in lava columns (MCPE-119093)

Placing one item of an item stack into a full stack of the same item no longer causes the game to crash

The game no longer crashes due to running out of rendering resources while entering a world through the End Portal back to the Overworld (MCPE-139021)

Fixed worlds downloaded from Realms not loading packs correctly

Gameplay

Improved mouse input to be more responsive when used on Xbox (MCPE-163671)

Breath meter now refills when swimming with head above water (MCPE-170969)

The third-person camera will no longer clip through terrain when near Water or Lava

Fixed Creative Mode players not being ignited when standing in fire

The player no longer gets forced into sneak or crawl in Spectator Mode (MCPE-170907)

The player now gets forced out of sneak/crawl when riding (MCPE-170870)

The player no longer gets forced into sneak or crawl during the Riptide animation

Entering flight mode in Creative Mode will now correctly cancel Elytra gliding (MCPE-171797)

Projectiles now sink into Top Snow just like mobs do

Third-person camera now passes through Glass, Glass Panes, and Iron Bars (MCPE-85429)

Third person camera no longer clips through Snow, Mud, and Soul Sand, preventing x-ray exploits (MCPE-168854)

Players will no longer enter End Portals when sleeping in a bed immediately below the portals (MCPE-165062)

The discount for curing a Zombie Villager no longer increases when the same Villager is reinfected and cured multiple times

Players can now toggle flying when crawling or sneaking in Creative Mode

Crouch-jumping while aiming forward and holding down the build button will no longer continue to build blocks upwards past where the player is aiming

Mobs

Wild Horses, Mules, and Donkeys can now be tempted using a Golden Apple/Carrot or Enchanted Apple. Llamas will be tempted by a player holding a Hay Bale (MCPE-140814)

Zombie Villagers now show correct professions when infected (MCPE-80924)

Villagers killed by players no longer drop items held in their hands

Camels now play the same stepping sound when walking on Red Sand, Suspicious Sand, and Concrete Powder Blocks as they do when walking on regular Sand (MCPE-163497)

Mobs can hold and pick up Illager Banner only in their main hand now (MCPE-151745)

Dolphins, Camels, and Sniffers can now have Balloons attached

The following mobs will now set their target on fire if the mob is on fire when attacking: Drowned, Husk, Zombie, and Zombified Villager (MCPE-77746)

Fixed an issue with Parrots facing a different position than the player when the player is in a Boat

Blocks

Falling blocks will now break when falling onto a Boat

Campfires within Trail Ruins are no longer lit by default (MCPE-170033)

Pink Petals can now be fertilized by Dispensers (MCPE-171560)

Shulker Boxes mined without a Pickaxe no longer take a long time to mine

Falling blocks now break and drop their item when falling on a Cocoa Bean

Calibrated Sculk Sensor’s amethyst crystal now lights up alongside the rest of the block during its active phase (MCPE-168813) (MCPE-169953)

Hanging Signs placed with commands now have the proper hitbox (MCPE-163456)

“stained_hardened_clay” block is now split into unique instances, namely “white_terracotta”, “orange_terracotta”, “magenta_terracotta”, “light_blue_terracotta”, “yellow_terracotta”, “lime_terracotta”, “pink_terracotta”, “gray_terracotta”, “light_gray_terracotta”, “cyan_terracotta”, “purple_terracotta”, “blue_terracotta”, “brown_terracotta”, “green_terracotta”, “red_terracotta”, and “black_terracotta” Commands will still work with “stained_hardened_clay”, but “stained_hardened_clay” won’t be suggested in the command prompt, rather the new names will

Third person camera no longer phases through the lower part of the Composter (MCPE-171213)

Items

Suspicious Stew no longer shows up in the Creative inventory (a recent unintended change caused it to appear there)

It is once again possible to use Bone Meal underwater on Sand, Dirt, Gravel, and Clay (MCPE-171383)

Fixed held Maps not being centered when playing on narrow aspect ratio screens

The correct broken state of the Elytra is rendered in Item Frames (MCPE-19700)

Stonecutter no longer drops as an item when using the wrong tool (MCPE-33950)

Pickaxe can now quickly mine Pistons and Sticky Pistons (MCPE-62797)

Powering and unpowering a Redstone Repeater or Comparator no longer disrupts water flow (MCPE-157055)

Crossbow loses durability when shooting, not when drawn (MCPE-46490)

Sculk Vibrations

Sculk Sensors and Sculk Shriekers no longer risk losing vibrations when receiving them around the simulation distance limit

Vibrations are no longer produced when stopping the use of items while sneaking (MCPE-171254)

Wardens now detect items hitting the ground (MCPE-160889)

Sculk Sensors now send a signal to Sculk Shriekers when detecting items hitting the ground (MCPE-161165)

Throwing an Eye of Ender now emits vibrations

Minecarts now consistently emit vibrations when moving on Rails while empty

Collecting Fish, Axolotls, and Tadpoles with Buckets now emits vibrations

Cleaning items in Cauldrons now emits vibrations

Dying Leather Armor in Cauldrons now emits vibrations

Tipping Arrows in Cauldrons now emits vibrations

Using Dyes to change Cauldrons’ water color now emits vibrations

Non-player actors now emit a vibration event when equipping Shields in their off-hand slot

Collecting Fish, Axolotl, and Tadpoles with Buckets now emits vibrations at the right position

Applying a Nametag now emits vibrations

Evokers summoning Vexes or Fangs now emit vibrations

Chickens laying eggs now emit vibrations

Turtles and Frogs laying eggs now emit vibrations

Using Bone Meal now emits vibrations

Sculk Sensors and Sculk Shriekers no longer activate repeatedly when a projectile is stuck in them (MCPE-172704)

Chiseled Bookshelves now emit vibrations when Books are inserted into them using Hoppers (MCPE-168887)

Extinguishing fire now emits vibrations

Mounting or dismounting a vehicle now emits vibrations

Rabbits eating Carrot crops now emit vibrations

Foxes eating Sweet Berry Bushes now emit vibrations

Unequipping armor now emits vibrations at a different frequency than equipping it

Placing a Banner now emits vibrations

Placing a Bamboo Sapling now emits vibrations

Placing a Mob Head now emits vibrations

Placing a Lily Pad now emits vibrations

Placing Frogspawn now emits vibrations

Placing or adding Sea Pickles now emits vibrations

Adding a Turtle Egg to already placed ones now emits vibrations of the same frequency as placing a block

Destroying a Turtle Egg now always emits vibrations of the same frequency as destroying a block, regardless of how many Turtle Eggs are left

Turtle Eggs cracking now emit vibrations

Realms

Fixed an issue which prevented some worlds from being downloaded from Realms on PlayStation 4

Fixed a bug where repeatedly pressing ‘Esc’ in Realms settings could remove UI or turn the screen black (REALMS-11388)

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where screen narration would read Recipe Book folder items as the first item in the folder

Screen narration now informs the user immediately after they change sliders and toggles

Screen narration will now read the disconnected message in the game menu when opened without an internet connection

Screen narrator will now read out the instruction text as well as the confirm button in the Safe Area menu

Touch Controls

Updated menu HUD icons for touch controls

Fixed an issue where the sneak input while flying would not work correctly with interactable blocks (MCPE-167043)

The functionality of long-pressing a crafting output slot on touch input has been returned to rapidly crafting single instances of the item in the output slot (MCPE-169728)

The rate of item crafting when long-pressing a crafting output slot has been slowed to 4 items per second and the time needed to long-press before starting the rapid crafting functionality has been reduced to 700 ms

User Interface

Nametags are no longer completely invisible while sneaking with the player still visible (MCPE-168789)

Pick Blocking a Decorated Pot will now produce the correct hover hint in the inventory (MCPE-171800)

Moved “Sync Old Worlds” button to the Settings/Storage screen

Changed Joystick Visibility option to a dropdown menu

Changed Sneak option to a dropdown menu

Added alerts for iOS players who have run out of disk space

Fixed UI flickering on Nintendo Switch

Banners’ icons in hotbar and inventory are now properly displayed on Nintendo Switch (MCPE-169928)

The Lapis Lazuli icon in the Enchantment Table now matches the one in the Smithing Table screen

Large enchant labels in the Enchantment Table screen are no longer blocked by overlayed items in the inventory (MCPE-154428)

Fixed various pixel scaling issues on the HUD screen

Added three new user-friendly disconnection error messages and improved two others

iOS only: Fixed a bug in multiline text edits where some text was sometimes deleted when typing after repositioning the caret with spacebar (MCPE-166152)

Changed button text from “Manage” to “Cancel” in Options > Subscriptions

Fixed layering issue causing the underground vignette effect to draw on top of the hotbar (MCPE-159217)

Adding a button on the new death screen to allow player to go to the game menu to change settings, leave the world, and more

Fixed localization of ‘Detected lost connection’ connection is lost from other player or server (MCPE-173028)

Fixed textbox text sometimes not updating correctly when holding backspace on Android devices (MCPE-169840)

Fixed ‘Full Keyboard Gameplay’ support on iOS and Android

Fixed an issue where names with parentheses in them did not display on the inventory/crafting menus in their title (MCPE-161134)

Switching between Book and Quill pages with the gamepad now produces a sound (MCPE-162253)

Added a button to empty the search bar with one click

Pressing Return on the virtual keyboard no longer deletes text after cursor on Xbox (MCPE-172835)

Background now darkens while the Smithing Table UI is open and Pocket UI is enabled

Fixed ZL/ZR icons for Joy-Con and Switch Pro controller on Android

The caret can be re-positioned in text field by taps or mouse clicks (MCPE-131572)

The “Pause menu” has been renamed to “Game menu” in the user interface

Fixed layering issue causing the underground vignette effect to draw on top of all other HUD elements (MCPE-159217)

Audio

Strays now play the proper sound when firing bows (MCPE-172385)

Equipment sound is now played when switching between otherwise identical armor pieces, which may have differing enchantments and/or trims applied (MCPE-171527)

The Trails and Tales music tracks now play in the game menu (MCPE-171489)

Shields now play a sound when equipped in the off-hand slot (MCPE-168039)

Graphical

Added Vertical Sync toggle to Video menu (MCPE-98861)

Added a new experimental toggle to Video menu for players on Windows which reduces input latency; enabling this setting will increase battery consumption

The horizon no longer changes color when the player is standing under blocks (MCPE-85888)

Fixed a problem where blocks’ rendering was not updating unless the player jumped (MCPE-173706)

Cherry Leaf blocks will now generate particle effects at a relatively large distance based on system performance

Transparent blocks viewed through an End Portal will no longer be visible nor flicker (MCPE-162061)

Fixed bottom face of portal effect so its color and transparency match the other faces

Fixed screen fade when sleeping in a Bed to no longer go fully opaque (MCPE-171461)

Name Tag rendering logic is now based on camera position rather than player position

The underwater fog in Cherry Groves now uses a transition that increases visibility after a while (MCPE-171822)

Marketplace

Players will now have a way to send a one-way message to Marketplace creators offering feedback on purchased items. This feedback could be used to improve future content and changes

Minimum Supported Mobile Hardware

As Minecraft grows, so must the operating system and hardware that supports it. For some older Apple devices, you may need to update to iOS 13 or above by February 2024 to continue receiving updates for Minecraft or to access online play. If you are on the most up-to-date version of iOS already, you have nothing to worry about. Please follow Apple’s guide on how to update your device. You can also refer to their list of devices currently compatible with iOS 13/iPadOS13.

For Android, as of February 2024, devices require greater than 1 GB RAM, run OS 8 (Oreo) or above, and have OpenGL ES 3.0 to run Minecraft.

Please refer to our Minecraft Help Center articles for further details:

Technical Updates

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for 1.20.30 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks

General

The game no longer crashes when it tries to place an invalid custom feature

Entity names beginning with a number will now result in a content error

Fixed an issue with gliding with Elytra and switching to Creative flight (MCPE-171797) Moved some entity JSONs that were misplaced to the correct area

Updated Aux-Value to Block-State table in the documentation to account for data upgrade since inception

Added server-authoritative-sound bool to server.properties

Exposed the following feature placement rules from behind the data driven biome experimental toggle. This allows creators to attach their custom features to a biome, and to define the rules by which those features are placed minecraft:aggregate_feature minecraft:cave_carver_feature minecraft:fossil_feature minecraft:geode_feature minecraft:growing_plant_feature minecraft:multiface_feature minecraft:nether_cave_carver_feature minecraft:ore_feature minecraft:partially_exposed_blob_feature minecraft:scatter_feature minecraft:search_feature minecraft:sequence_feature minecraft:single_block_feature minecraft:snap_to_surface_feature minecraft:structure_template_feature minecraft:surface_relative_threshold_feature minecraft:tree_feature minecraft:underwater_cave_carver_feature minecraft:vegetation_patch_feature minecraft:weighted_random_feature



Dedicated Server

Notice for Linux Dedicated Server operators: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) is now the minimum supported Ubuntu version

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) is now the minimum supported Ubuntu version Fixed a Bedrock Dedicated Servers memory leak while loading chunks (BDS-17527)

Fixed an issue with the client failing to attempt connection to dedicated server in some situations

Commands

The /camera command no longer requires the experimental cameras toggle Note: The cameras experiment still contains several example preset JSON files for reference

Camera commands that are sent in the same tick are no longer ignored (MCPE-173524)

Display a message when the players presses the camera perspective change button but a particular perspective is already set via the camera command

Entities no longer disappear when they are teleported to saved chunks near the edge of the player’s render distance

Released command /scriptevent out of experimental

Fixed an issue where the controllers right/left d-pad autocompletes commands when the text box wasn’t selected, which also selected different UI elements on the screen

Fixed a bug that autocomplete suggestions for values coming after brackets are missing if there is no space between tilde (as Z coordinate) and block name in commands

The unknown block is no longer available to be set or filled via commands (MCPE-165301)

The ‘hasitem’ command will now use the data value as damage when selecting damageable items (MCPE-159409)

“stained_glass” block is now split into unique instances, namely “white_stained_glass”, “orange_stained_glass”, “magenta_stained_glass”, “light_blue_stained_glass”, “yellow_stained_glass”, “lime_stained_glass”, “pink_stained_glass”, “gray_stained_glass”, “light_gray_stained_glass”, “cyan_stained_glass”, “purple_stained_glass”, “blue_stained_glass”, “brown_stained_glass”, “green_stained_glass”, “red_stained_glass”, and “black_stained_glass” Commands will still work with “stained_glass”, but “stained_glass” won’t be suggested in the command prompt, rather the new names will

“stained_glass_pane” block is now split into unique instances, namely “white_stained_glass_pane”, “orange_stained_glass_pane”, “magenta_stained_glass_pane”, “light_blue_stained_glass_pane”, “yellow_stained_glass_pane”, “lime_stained_glass_pane”, “pink_stained_glass_pane”, “gray_stained_glass_pane”, “light_gray_stained_glass_pane”, “cyan_stained_glass_pane”, “purple_stained_glass_pane”, “blue_stained_glass_pane”, “brown_stained_glass_pane”, “green_stained_glass_pane”, “red_stained_glass_pane”, and “black_stained_glass_pane” Commands will still work with “stained_glass_pane”, but “stained_glass_pane” won’t be suggested in the command prompt, rather the new names will

“concrete_powder” block is now split into unique instances, namely “white_concrete_powder”, “orange_concrete_powder”, “magenta_concrete_powder”, “light_blue_concrete_powder”, “yellow_concrete_powder”, “lime_concrete_powder”, “pink_concrete_powder”, “gray_concrete_powder”, “light_gray_concrete_powder”, “cyan_concrete_powder”, “purple_concrete_powder”, “blue_concrete_powder”, “brown_concrete_powder”, “green_concrete_powder”, “red_concrete_powder”, and “black_concrete_powder” Commands will still work with “concrete_powder”, but “concrete_powder” won’t be suggested in the command prompt, rather the new names will

Blocks that had an alias prior to being flattened can now be properly referenced in commands

Sound

Sound definitions now accept both float and integer values for min_distance and max_distance – please set sound_definitions.json “format_version” parameter equal to or greater than 1.20.20 to use this functionality (MCPE-154378)

Items

Released the “minecraft:wearable” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:hand_equipped” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Deprecated “minecraft:creative_category” component in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Creative group and command visibility can now be set in the “description” field in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Renamed the “minecraft:foil” item component to “minecraft:glint” and released it out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Changed fire enchant duration used on projectiles from a ShooterItemComponent to match vanilla behavior

Released the “minecraft:use_duration” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:stacked_by_data” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

“minecraft:entity_placer” will now content error when invalid blocks are named in the “use_on” and “dispense_on” lists

Released the “minecraft:use_animation” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:allow_off_hand” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:should_despawn” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:liquid_clipped” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:damage” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:digger” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Deprecated “on_dig” parameters from “minecraft:digger” item component in formats 1.20.20 and higher

Released the “minecraft:enchantable” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.30 and higher

Deprecated “minecraft:mining_speed” in json formats 1.20.30 and higher. Use “minecraft:digger” instead to achieve the same functionality

Released the “minecraft:food” item component out of experimental in json formats 1.20.30 and higher

Added “minecraft:interact_button” item component to enable and set text on the interact button in json formats 1.20.30 and above

Fixed an issue where content errors for items at the latest format version would appear for other items

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Render controllers without textures will now result in a content error and be ignored

Added support for the “allow_random_seed” option in world template manifests

Fixed a bug which prevented certain worlds with add-ons from being downloaded from Realms on some console platforms Applied a fix with the way block descriptors resolved custom block states where it could resolve to the wrong state if multiple custom block states had the same name

AmethystCluster blocks use state “minecraft:block_face” instead of “facing_direction“. “minecraft:block_face” uses string values (“down”, “up”, “north”, “south”, “east”, “west”)

Slab blocks use state “minecraft:vertical_half” instead of “top_slot_bit“. “minecraft:vertical_half” uses string values (“bottom”, “top”)

Display a warning message when camera perspective option is changed in the settings menu but a camera command is active

Moved PlacementDirection (“minecraft:placement_direction“) and PlacementPosition (“minecraft:placement_position“) block traits out of experimental. These traits can be used for blocks with “format_version” >= “1.20.20”

Added Script Binding functions to get/set the CompoundBlockVolume origin

Added additional params to some methods to query the children of CompoundBlockVolume for their positional relativity to the parent

Added additional params to some methods to freeze positional relativty when origin changes are submitted

Big Dripleaf blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Small Dripleaf blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Pink Petals blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

End Portal Frame blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Lectern blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Anvil blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Campfire blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Soul Campfire blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Calibrated Sculk Sensor blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Powered Comparator blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Unpowered Comparator blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Powered Repeater blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

Unpowered Repeater blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3]

BlastFurnace blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “facing_direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

Furnace blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “facing_direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

LitBlastFurnace blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “facing_direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

LitFurnace blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “facing_direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

LitSmoker blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “facing_direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

Smoker blocks use state “minecraft:cardinal_direction” instead of “facing_direction”, this state uses string values [“south”, “west”, “north”, and “east”] instead of [0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]

Mobs

“cooldown” field for target descriptors now properly work in “minecraft:behavior.nearest_prioritized_attackable_target” goal

Exposed new data parameter “can_spread_on_fire” for the “minecraft:behavior.melee_attack” component to specify if the mob should set its target on fire when attacking if the attacking mob is on fire (MCPE-77746)

Script API

Converting the CompoundBlockVolume container to use relative coordinates to an internal origin

Normalize the use of CompoundBlockVolume instead of Selection across Editor API

Molang

Renamed block_property and has_block_property to block_state and has_block_state This is a Molang Versioned Change that only takes effect for Molang expressions in packs that use a min_engine_version of 1.20.20 or higher



Experimental Technical Features

API

Added Scoreboard.addScore and improved Scoreboard.setScore to return the updated score

Using ScoreboardObjective.removeParticipant is now properly synced with clients (MCPE-172920)

ScriptEventCommandMessageAfterEvent Made initiator, sourceBlock, and sourceEntity optional types

Removed MinecraftEntityTypes from @minecraft/server and replaced with version from @minecraft/vanilla-data

Removed MinecraftItemTypes from @minecraft/server and replaced with version from @minecraft/vanilla-data

Exposed MoonPhase and World.getMoonPhase to script

Removed server-authoritative-sound bool from server.properties

Exposed DimensionType to scripting

Converted “set_block_property” to “set_block_state” for custom blocks

Added defineVector to DynamicPropertiesDefinition

EntityEquipmentInventoryComponent Implemented slot validation for setEquipment, which now returns a boolean indicating whether the item can be equipped to the specified slot EntityEquipmentInventoryComponent is currently limited to Players only. However, we hope to reintroduce this component for mobs in a future update Moved getDay() to 1.4.0 Moved getTimeOfDay() to 1.4.0 Moved setTimeOfDay(timeOfDay: number | TimeOfDay) to 1.4.0 Moved getAbsoluteTime() to 1.4.0 Moved setAbsoluteTime(absoluteTime: number) to 1.4.0

Moved TimeOfDay to 1.4.0 Added length restrictions to setLore – Up to 20 lines with up to 50 characters per line Moved function setLore to 1.4.0 Moved function getLore to 1.4.0 Moved class SystemAfterEvents to 1.4.0 Moved class ScriptEventCommandMessageAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved player onScreenDisplay to 1.4.0

Moved titleDisplayOptions to 1.4.0

Moved screenDisplay to 1.4.0

Moved ProjectileHitBlockAfterEvent to 1.5.0.

Moved ProjectileHitEntityAfterEvent to 1.5.0.

Moved ProjectileHitBlockAfterEventSignal to 1.5.0.

Moved ProjectileHitEntityAfterEventSignal to 1.5.0.

Moved BlockHitInformation to 1.5.0.

Moved EntityHitInformation to 1.5.0. Moved spawnParticle(effectName: string, location: Vector3, molangVariables?: MolangVariableMap) to 1.5.0 Moved setColorRGB(variableName: string, color: RGB) to 1.5.0 Moved setColorRGBA(variableName: string, color: RGBA) to 1.5.0 Moved setFloat(variableName: string, number: number) to 1.5.0 Moved setSpeedAndDirection(variableName: string, speed: number, direction: Vector3) to 1.5.0 Moved setVector3(variableName: string, vector: Vector3) to 1.5.0

RGB Moved RGB to 1.5.0 Moved RGBA to 1.5.0 Moved triggerEvent(eventName: string) to 1.5.0

Renamed EntityEquipmentInventoryComponent to EntityEquippableComponent

Fixed issue where prototype properties are not possible to redefine using defineProperty (MCPE-174073)

ItemStack Added getCanPlaceOn() and getCanDestroy() Added upper maximum limit of 255 to amount property – will throw if exceeds

Entity Added function getProperty(identifier: string): boolean | number | string | undefined – Gets an Entity Property Added function setProperty(identifier: string, value: boolean | number | string): void – Sets an Entity Property during the next tick Added function resetProperty(identifier: string): boolean | number | string; – Resets an Entity Property to its default value during the next tick and returns the default value

world.beforeEvents Added event/property removeEvent

world.afterEvents Renamed event/property removedEvent to removeEvent

Class EntityRemovedAfterEvent Renamed field removedEntity to removedEntityId: removedEntityId: string Added field typeId: string

Added class EntityRemovedBeforeEvent Added field removedEntity: Entity

Moved EquipmentSlot to 1.5.0 and changed enum values to uppercase

Moved EntityEquippableComponent to 1.5.0

Scoreboard setObjectiveAtDisplaySlot return type now correctly set to ScoreboardObjective or undefined

ScoreboardIdentity getEntity return type now correctly set to Entity or undefined

setWeather API can now take an optional duration parameter to set the weather duration

Added read-only property heightRange: NumberRange – Gets min/max dimension height limits.

Added Player.isSleeping and Player.isEmoting

Changed Entity.scoreboardIdentity to be valid even after the entity has been killed

World Events Renamed BlockBreakAfterEvent to PlayerBreakBlockAfterEvent Added readonly itemStackAfterBreak?: ItemStack (undefined if empty hand) Added readonly itemStackBeforeBreak?: ItemStack (undefined if empty hand) Renamed BlockBreakAfterEventSignal to PlayerBreakBlockAfterEventSignal subscribe function now takes options?: BlockEventOptions Added PlayerBreakBlockBeforeEvent with the following members cancel: boolean, cancels event from happening itemStack?: ItemStack, the item stack in use by the player (undefined if empty hand) readonly player: Player, the player breaking the block Added PlayerBreakBlockBeforeEventSignal Renamed BlockPlaceAfterEvent to PlayerPlaceBlockAfterEvent Renamed BlockPlaceAfterEventSignal to PlayerPlaceBlockAfterEventSignal subscribe function now takes options?: BlockEventOptions Added PlayerPlaceBlockBeforeEvent with the following members cancel: boolean, cancels event from happening readonly face: Direction, the face the block is being placed on readonly faceLocation: Vector3, the location on the face the block was placed on itemStack: ItemStack, the item stack being used to place the block readonly player: Player, the player placing the block Added PlayerPlaceBlockBeforeEventSignal Modified WorldAfterEvents Renamed blockBreak to playerBreakBlock Renamed blockPlace to playerPlaceBlock Modified WorldBeforeEvents Added playerBreakBlock Added playerPlaceBlock Added BlockEventOptions with the following members blockTypes?: string[], names of blocks to be filtered against permutations?: BlockPermutation[], specific block permutations to be filtered against

Added class EntityLoadAfterEvent New field entity: Entity Added class EntityLoadAfterEventSignal

Class EntitySpawnAfterEvent Added property readonly cause: EntityInitializationCause_

Class WorldAfterEvents Added property readonly entityLoad: EntityLoadAfterEventSignal

Added enum EntityInitializationCause

Moved the following APIs from beta to stable:

Moved Direction to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityDamageSource to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityDieAfterEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityEventOptions to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityHitBlockAfterEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityHitEntityAfterEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityHurtAfterEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved EntityHealthChangedAfterEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved Dimension.getBlockFromRay method to 1.4.0

Moved Dimension.getEntitiesFromRay method to 1.4.0

Moved Entity.getBlockFromViewDirection method to 1.4.0

Moved Entity.getEntitiesFromViewDirection method to 1.4.0

Moved BlockRaycastHit to 1.4.0

Moved BlockRaycastOptions to 1.4.0

Moved EntityRaycastHit to 1.4.0

Moved EntityRaycastOptions to 1.4.0

Moved PressurePlatePushEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved PressurePlatePopEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved TripWireTripEvent to 1.4.0.

Moved TargetBlockHitEvent to 1.4.0. Made property id accessible even if entity is not valid Made property typeId accessible even if entity is not valid Changed item event source properties from type Entity to Player

Added camera scripting APIs for the following APIs: setCamera(): to set the camera to a specified preset fade(): to start a camera fade clear(): to clear the current settings on the camera

Released Scoreboard API’s from beta to V1.4.0 Updated Scoreboard.getObjective, getObjectiveAtDisplaySlot, and clearObjectiveAtDisplaySlot to return ‘| undefined’

Removed MinecraftBlockTypes defined in @minecraft/server

Moved ItemUseBeforeEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemUseOnBeforeEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemUseAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemUseOnAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemStartUseOnAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemStopUseAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemStopUseOnAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemCompleteUseAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemReleaseUseAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved ItemStartUseAfterEvent to 1.4.0

Moved DimensionLocation to 1.4.0

Renamed PositionInUnloadedChunkError to LocationInUnloadedChunkError and moved it to 1.4.0

Renamed PositionOutOfWorldBoundariesError to LocationOutOfWorldBoundariesError and moved it to 1.4.0 Moved getSpawnPoint to 1.4.0 Moved setSpawnPoint to 1.4.0 Moved getDefaultSpawnLocation to 1.4.0 Moved setDefaultSpawnLocation to 1.4.0

Released isValid() from Beta to 1.4.0 for the following classes: Block Container Entity Player SimulatedPlayer

WorldAfterEvents Removed projectileHit Added projectileHitBlock Added projectileHitEntity

Added class ProjectileHitBlockAfterEvent export class:

ProjectileHitBlockAfterEvent { readonly dimension: Dimension; readonly hitVector: Vector3; readonly location: Vector3; readonly projectile: Entity; readonly source?: Entity; getBlockHit(): BlockHitInformation; }

ProjectileHitBlockAfterEvent { readonly dimension: Dimension; readonly hitVector: Vector3; readonly location: Vector3; readonly projectile: Entity; readonly source?: Entity; getBlockHit(): BlockHitInformation; } Added class ProjectileHitEntityAfterEvent export class:

ProjectileHitEntityAfterEvent { readonly dimension: Dimension; readonly hitVector: Vector3; readonly location: Vector3; readonly projectile: Entity; readonly source?: Entity; getEntityHit(): EntityHitInformation; }

ProjectileHitEntityAfterEvent { readonly dimension: Dimension; readonly hitVector: Vector3; readonly location: Vector3; readonly projectile: Entity; readonly source?: Entity; getEntityHit(): EntityHitInformation; } Fixed a bug where ContainerSlot would not work with certain container types (MCPE-168805)

Fixed a bug where setLore would incorrectly calculate the length of lore strings containing multi-byte characters (MCPE-173189) Added function remove – Removes the Entity. This cannot be called on Players but can be used on SimulatedPlayers in Gametest

MolangVariableMap Added setFloat function Changed return type of setColorRBG, setColorRGBA, setSpeedAndDirection, and setVector3 to void Changed the MolangVariableMap property on spawnParticle to be optional: spawnParticle(effectName: string, location: Vector3, molangVariables?: MolangVariableMap): void

Renamed Color interface to RGBA

Added interface RGB

Blocks

Custom blocks will now only transmit Redstone power if they are a unit cube and all materials are opaque (MCPE-168998)

Updated isSolid, isLiquid, and isAir to be properties instead of methods

Items

Fixed issue where items with the “minecraft:wearable” component would be duplicating when equipping by using the item (MCPE-159736)

Items with the “minecraft:wearable” component in non-weapon slots can no longer be stacked (MCPE-159736)

Removed the “minecraft:ignores_permission” component

Removed the “minecraft:mirrored_art” component

Moved the “protection” field from “minecraft:armor” component to “minecraft:wearable” component in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Deprecate “minecraft:armor” component in json formats 1.20.20 and higher

Removed nonfunctional and redundant slot options from “minecraft:wearable” component, ie. mainhand, hotbar, inventory, enderchest, and equippable

Items with the “minecraft:wearable” component using the “slot.weapon.offhand” slot will no longer equip when item is used in hotbar

Equipping custom wearable items trigger generic equip sound

Custom items with “minecraft:wearable” component can now be equipped by clicking and dragging in inventory or shift-clicking

Removed the “minecraft:animates_in_toolbar” component

Removed the “minecraft:explodable” component

Extra damage hover text now appears on all component items that have an applied sharpness enchantment

The “minecraft:shooter” component now supports the Quick Charge enchantment with “minecraft:enchantable” when “charge_on_draw” is true

Added support for efficiency enchantment for data driven items using the “minecraft:digger” component

Remove nonfunctional entity slot options from “minecraft:wearable” component, ie. saddle, entity armor, and chest

Custom items with “minecraft:wearable” component auto-equip when dropped from a dispenser, matching parity with Vanilla armor items

Fixed an issue where items with format version 1.20.20 and above using the ‘menu_category’ field in a world with the ‘Holiday Creator Features’ toggle enabled would not load

Removed “minecraft:requires_interact” component

Fixed issue with content errors occurring with the Holiday Creator Features toggle turned on when using a json object version of “max_stack_size”, “can_destroy_in_creative”, “hover_text_color”

Block Destroy Time Changes – Full List

Bedrock ID Bedrock Name Destroy Time Explosion Resistance activator_rail Activator Rail 0.5 → 0.7 0.5 → 0.7 ancient_debris Ancient Debris 720 → 1200 andesite_stairs Andesite Stairs 2 → 1.5 bamboo Bamboo 2 → 1 2 → 1 bamboo_block Block of Bamboo 3 → 2 bamboo_sapling Bamboo Shoot 0 → 1 0 → 1 bee_nest Bee Nest 2.7 → 0.3 beehive Beehive 5.4 → 0.6 bell Bell 1 → 5 3 → 5 big_dripleaf Big Dripleaf 0 → 0.1 0 → 0.1 campfire Campfire 5 → 2 5 → 2 chain Chain 3 → 6 chiseled_deepslate Chiseled Deepslate 3.6 → 6 cobbled_deepslate Cobbled Deepslate 3.6 → 6 cobbled_deepslate_double_slab Cobbled Deepslate Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 cobbled_deepslate_slab Cobbled Deepslate Slab 3.6 → 6 cobbled_deepslate_stairs Cobbled Deepslate Stairs 3.6 → 6 cobbled_deepslate_wall Cobbled Deepslate Wall 3.6 → 6 composter Composter 2 → 0.6 2 → 0.6 copper_block Block of Copper 3.6 → 6 copper_ore Copper Ore 1.8 → 3 coral_block Coral Block (10 blocks) 7 → 1.5 0.9 → 6 coral_fan Coral Fan (5 blocks) 0.9 → 0 coral_fan_dead Dead Coral Fan (5 blocks) 0.9 → 0 coral_fan_hang Coral Wall Fan (2 blocks) 0.9 → 0 coral_fan_hang2 Coral Wall Fan (2 blocks) 0.9 → 0 coral_fan_hang3 Coral Wall Fan (1 block) 0.9 → 0 cracked_deepslate_bricks Cracked Deepslate Bricks 3.6 → 6 cracked_deepslate_tiles Cracked Deepslate Tiles 3.6 → 6 crimson_hyphae Crimson Hyphae 0.3 → 2 0.3 → 2 crimson_stem Crimson Stem 0.3 → 2 cut_copper Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 cut_copper_slab Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 cut_copper_stairs Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 deepslate Deepslate 3.6 → 6 deepslate_brick_double_slab Deepslate Brick Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 deepslate_brick_slab Deepslate Brick Slab 3.6 → 6 deepslate_brick_stairs Deepslate Brick Stairs 3.6 → 6 deepslate_brick_wall Deepslate Brick Wall 3.6 → 6 deepslate_bricks Deepslate Bricks 3.6 → 6 deepslate_coal_ore Deepslate Coal Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_copper_ore Deepslate Copper Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_diamond_ore Deepslate Diamond Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_gold_ore Deepslate Gold Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_iron_ore Deepslate Iron Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_lapis_ore Deepslate Lapis Lazuli Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_redstone_ore Deepslate Redstone Ore 1.8 → 3 deepslate_tile_double_slab Deepslate Tile Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 deepslate_tile_slab Deepslate Tile Slab 3.6 → 6 deepslate_tile_stairs Deepslate Tile Stairs 3.6 → 6 deepslate_tile_wall Deepslate Tile Wall 3.6 → 6 deepslate_tiles Deepslate Tiles 3.6 → 6 diorite_stairs Diorite Stairs 2 → 1.5 double_cut_copper_slab Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 dragon_egg Dragon Egg 3 → 9 dried_kelp_block Dried Kelp Block 0.5 → 2.5 end_brick_stairs End Stone Brick Stairs 2 → 3 6 → 9 end_bricks End Stone Bricks 0.8 → 3 0.8 → 9 exposed_cut_copper_slab Exposed Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 exposed_copper Exposed Copper 3.6 → 6 exposed_cut_copper Exposed Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 exposed_cut_copper_stairs Exposed Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 exposed_double_cut_copper_slab Exposed Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 granite_stairs Granite Stairs 2 → 1.5 infested_deepslate Infested Deepslate 1.8 → 0.75 jukebox Jukebox 0.8 → 2 0.8 → 6 lantern Lantern 5 → 3.5 5 → 3.5 lectern Lectern 2 → 2.5 2 → 2.5 light_block Light Block 3600000 → 3600000.8 light_gray_candle Light Gray Candle 0 → 0.1 0 → 0.1 lightning_rod Lightning Rod 3.6 → 6 lodestone Lodestone 2 → 3.5 2 → 3.5 magma Magma Block 1.5 → 0.5 monster_egg Infested blocks (5 blocks, missing Infested Cobblestone) 1.8 → 0.75 mossy_stone_brick_stairs Mossy Stone Brick Stairs 2 → 1.5 mud_bricks Mud Bricks 2 → 1.5 2 → 3 mud_brick_slab Mud Brick Slab 2 → 1.5 6 → 3 mud_brick_double_slab Mud Brick Slab (Double) 2 → 1.5 6 → 3 mud_brick_stairs Mud Brick Stairs 2 → 1.5 6 → 3 mud_brick_wall Mud Brick Wall 2 → 1.5 6 → 3 netherite_block Block of Netherite 720 → 1200 oxidized_cut_copper Oxidized Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 oxidized_cut_copper_slab Oxidized Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 oxidized_cut_copper_stairs Oxidized Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 oxidized_copper Oxidized Copper 3.6 → 6 oxidized_double_cut_copper_slab Oxidized Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 piston Piston 0.5 → 1.5 0.5 → 1.5 piston_arm_collision Piston Head (Normal) 0.5 → 1.5 0.5 → 1.5 pointed_dripstone Pointed Dripstone 1.8 → 3 polished_andesite_stairs Polished Andesite Stairs 2 → 1.5 polished_blackstone Polished Blackstone 1.5 → 2 polished_blackstone_stairs Polished Blackstone Stairs 1.5 → 2 polished_blackstone_wall Polished Blackstone Wall 1.5 → 2 polished_deepslate Polished Deepslate 3.6 → 6 polished_deepslate_double_slab Polished Deepslate Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 polished_deepslate_slab Polished Deepslate Slab 3.6 → 6 polished_deepslate_stairs Polished Deepslate Stairs 3.6 → 6 polished_deepslate_wall Polished Deepslate Wall 3.6 → 6 polished_diorite_stairs Polished Diorite Stairs 2 → 1.5 polished_granite_stairs Polished Granite Stairs 2 → 1.5 reinforced_deepslate Reinforced Deepslate 720 → 1200 respawn_anchor Respawn Anchor 720 → 1200 scaffolding Scaffolding 0.6 → 0 0.9 → 0 sculk Sculk 0.6 → 0.2 0.6 → 0.2 sculk_catalyst Sculk Catalyst 1.8 → 3 sculk_shrieker Sculk Shrieker 1.8 → 3 shulker_box Shulker Box (16 blocks) 2.5 → 2 2.5 → 2 smooth_quartz_stairs Smooth Quartz Stairs 0.8 → 2 0.8 → 6 smooth_stone Smooth Stone 1.5 → 2 sniffer_egg Sniffer Egg 0.4 → 0.5 0.4 → 0.5 soul_campfire Soul Campfire 5 → 2 5 → 2 soul_lantern Soul Lantern 5 → 3.5 5 → 3.5 soul_soil Soul Soil 1 → 0.5 1 → 0.5 sticky_piston Sticky Piston 0.5 → 1.5 0.5 → 1.5 sticky_piston_arm_collision Piston Head (Sticky) 0.5 → 1.5 0.5 → 1.5 stripped_bamboo_block Block of Stripped Bamboo 3 → 2 stripped_crimson_hyphae Stripped Crimson Hyphae 0.3 → 2 0.3 → 2 stripped_crimson_stem Stripped Crimson Stem 0.3 → 2 stripped_warped_hyphae Stripped Warped Hyphae 0.3 → 2 0.3 → 2 stripped_warped_stem Stripped Warped Stem 0.3 → 2 sweet_berry_bush Sweet Berry Bush 0.2 → 0 0.2 → 0 turtle_egg Turtle Egg 0.4 → 0.5 0.4 → 0.5 undyed_shulker_box Shulker Box 2.5 → 2 2.5 → 2 warped_hyphae Warped Hyphae 0.3 → 2 0.3 → 2 warped_stem Warped Stem 0.3 → 2 waxed_cut_copper Waxed Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_cut_copper_slab Waxed Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 waxed_cut_copper_stairs Waxed Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 waxed_copper Waxed Block of Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_double_cut_copper_slab Waxed Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 waxed_exposed_copper Waxed Exposed Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_exposed_cut_copper Waxed Exposed Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_exposed_cut_copper_slab Waxed Exposed Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 waxed_exposed_cut_copper_stairs Waxed Exposed Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 waxed_exposed_double_cut_copper_slab Waxed Exposed Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 waxed_oxidized_copper Waxed Oxidized Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_oxidized_cut_copper Waxed Oxidized Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_oxidized_cut_copper_stairs Waxed Oxidized Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 waxed_oxidized_cut_copper_slab Waxed Oxidized Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 waxed_oxidized_double_cut_copper_slab Waxed Oxidized Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 waxed_weathered_cut_copper Waxed Weathered Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_weathered_cut_copper_slab Waxed Weathered Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 waxed_weathered_cut_copper_stairs Waxed Weathered Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 waxed_weathered_copper Waxed Weathered Copper 3.6 → 6 waxed_weathered_double_cut_copper_slab Waxed Weathered Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6 weathered_copper Weathered Copper 3.6 → 6 weathered_cut_copper Weathered Cut Copper 3.6 → 6 weathered_cut_copper_slab Weathered Cut Copper Slab 3.6 → 6 weathered_cut_copper_stairs Weathered Cut Copper Stairs 3.6 → 6 weathered_double_cut_copper_slab Weathered Cut Copper Slab (Double) 3.6 → 6

Remaining Parity Breaks

DT – destroy time

ER – explosion resistance

Bedrock ID Bedrock name DT Bedrock DT Java ER Bedrock ER Java cobblestone_wall Granite Wall 2 1.5 cobblestone_wall Sandstone Wall 2 0.8 6 0.8 cobblestone_wall Prismarine Wall 2 1.5 cobblestone_wall Diorite Wall 2 1.5 cobblestone_wall Andesite Wall 2 1.5 cobblestone_wall End Stone Brick Wall 2 3 6 9 cobblestone_wall Stone Brick Wall 2 1.5 cobblestone_wall Mossy Stone Brick Wall 2 1.5 cobblestone_wall Red Sandstone Wall 2 0.8 6 0.8 stone_block_slab2 Prismarine Brick Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab2 Dark Prismarine Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab2 Prismarine Slab 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab2 Prismarine Brick Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab2 Dark Prismarine Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab2 Prismarine Slab (Double) 2 1.5 stone_block_slab3 Andesite Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab3 End Stone Brick Slab 2 3 6 9 stone_block_slab3 Polished Andesite Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab3 Polished Diorite Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab3 Granite Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab3 Diorite Slab 2 1.5 stone_block_slab3 Polished Granite Slab 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab3 Andesite Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab3 End Stone Brick Slab (Double) 2 3 6 9 double_stone_block_slab3 Polished Andesite Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab3 Polished Diorite Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab3 Granite Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab3 Diorite Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab3 Polished Granite Slab (Double) 2 1.5 stone_block_slab4 Mossy Stone Brick Slab (Double) 2 1.5 double_stone_block_slab4 Mossy Stone Brick Slab (Double) 2 1.5 crying_obsidian Crying Obsidian 35 50 monster_egg Infested Cobblestone 0.75 1 obsidian Obsidian 35 50 quartz_block Smooth Quartz 0.8 2 0.8 6 red_sandstone Smooth Red Sandstone 0.8 2 0.8 6 sandstone Smooth Sandstone 0.8 2 0.8 6

