A new update has been released for Minecraft Update 2.53. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Minecraft Update 2.53 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

A new update is available that addresses some issues that have occurred since the release of 1.19.40. The update is currently available on all supported platforms except Nintendo Switch and Amazon Fire, which will be available soon.

As always, we appreciate all your help and input, please report any new bugs at bugs.mojang.com and leave your feedback feedback.minecraft.net.

Fixes:

Fixed choppy performance after resuming due to incorrectly presented frames on Xbox Series X|S consoles (MCPE-155879)

Fixed the brightness of the night sky when enabling RTX (MCPE-162445)

Players can once again spread items across an inventory grid when holding the “Place One” button with a controller (MCPE-163625)

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t scroll through the contents of Chests with touch controls (MCPE-163619)

Fixed multiple issues related to joining Realms

Source: Minecraft