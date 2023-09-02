A new update has been released for Minecraft Legends Update 1.10. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Minecraft Legends Update 1.10 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Added missing German character dialogue and subtitles from the campaign prologue changes in the last game update
- Fixed several issues that caused players to get disconnected from multiplayer sessions
- Fixed a crash that could occur on Steam when signing into a Microsoft account via the Marketplace after backing out of an offline game
- Fixed an issue that could cause an old objective and empty map to appear after defeating the second piglin outpost in campaign
- Fixed in-game invitation prompts not responding to mouse input
- Fixed an issue with accepting a game invite from Xbox Game Bar while in a respawn state
- Fixed players being unable to join a friend’s lobby if they had previously cancelled joining their game
Source: Minecraft Legends