Microsoft is reiterating its assertion that PlayStation dominates the console industry. President Brad Smith stated that Sony’s PlayStation now holds a 70% market share for gaming consoles during a press conference in Brussels.

Xbox, in contrast, is only at 30%.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Smith added, “Consider the market in Europe.” “Sony holds an 80% market dominance in this sector. It is roughly 70/30 globally. In Japan, the date is 4/6.

“For the past 20 years, these figures have been extremely stable. Despite problems with Sony’s supply chain, they have recovered well in the past year.

He continued by saying that, according to IDG (International Data Group) statistics, PlayStation outsold Microsoft’s console 69/31 at the tail end of 2022. He avoided specifics about Xbox’s sales figures in countries like the US and the UK, where the company’s Redmond, WA-based market is a little more robust.

After meeting Sony and other people on Tuesday at the European Commission, Smith addressed the media. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Microsoft’s attempt to convince the commission to approve its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Sony has long fought against the acquisition because it believes it will seriously undermine the PlayStation platform. According to Smith, one of the last opponents of the merger is Sony. Nevertheless, he expects a deal like the one achieved by Nvidia and Nintendo to be reached shortly.

We have yet to agree with Sony, but I’m hopeful we will. “I’m hoping today responsibly moves our industry and regulations forward.”