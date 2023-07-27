Shares of Meta surged more than 9% in premarket trading on Thursday, following the company’s impressive second-quarter results and optimistic guidance for the upcoming period.

In the second quarter, Meta reported earnings per share of $2.98, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.91. The company’s revenue also jumped 11% year over year to $32 billion, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $31.12 billion.

For the third quarter, Meta forecasts a revenue range of $32 billion to $34.5 billion, which is higher than the expected $31.3 billion.

These results indicate a rebound in online advertising and demonstrate the success of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Analyst Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs wrote, “While there were some mixed narratives around opex/capex in 2023/2024, our view is that management’s ‘year of efficiency’ theme continues to drive a sustained mentality shift inside the company.” Sheridan maintains a buy rating on Meta shares.

Additionally, analysts praised Meta’s strong engagement, increasing monetization of Reels (a TikTok rival), and investments in artificial intelligence.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post raised his price target on Meta shares to $375 and reiterated a buy rating, highlighting Meta’s success in the industry.

However, analysts expressed concerns about Meta’s investments in the metaverse, as indicated by growing losses in the Reality Labs unit. In the second quarter, the division reported an operating loss of $3.7 billion, and Meta expects these losses to continue and significantly increase in 2024.

