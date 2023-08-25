Introduction

Maui County has filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric for damages caused by the devastating wildfires that have resulted in over 100 deaths and billions of dollars in property losses.

Impact on Hawaiian Electric

Upon news of the lawsuit, Hawaiian Electric’s stock fell 6% in extended trading. To assist in rebuilding and restoring power after the fires, the electric utility announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend starting in the third quarter.

Negligence and Warning

Maui County’s attorneys argue that Hawaiian Electric negligently left its powerlines energized despite a warning from the National Weather Service about the high fire risk due to Hurricane Dora’s high winds and drought conditions.

Devastation and Loss

The wildfires caused extensive damage, reducing the historic town of Lahaina to ruins. This disaster is the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in over a century and the worst in Hawaii state history. With 115 confirmed deaths and over 1,000 people still missing, the loss is significant.

Powerline Damage and Lawsuit

Hawaiian Electric reported that 30 utility poles were knocked down in West Maui, the region where Lahaina is located. Maui County’s attorneys claim that these powerlines ignited the fast-moving and destructive Lahaina Fire, causing the destruction of residences, businesses, churches, schools, and historic cultural sites.

Cost and Additional Lawsuits

Download the lawsuit here Maui County estimates that it will cost over $5 billion to rebuild Lahaina, and this tragedy could have been prevented if Hawaiian Electric had shut off power. The county’s lawsuit is one of several seeking damages for the catastrophic wildfires. Fitch, a credit rating agency, downgraded Hawaiian Electric’s credit rating to junk status due to potential liability of over $3.8 billion for the Maui wildfires. Similar financial challenges led Pacific Gas & Electric in California to file for bankruptcy in 2019. Moody’s, a financial services company, estimates that the Maui wildfires have caused up to $6 billion in economic losses.

Failure to Address Risks