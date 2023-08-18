Market Movers: Walmart’s Second-Quarter Results

Here are the best reactions on Walmart from investors and analysts, as rounded up by Market Movers. Experts, including Jim Cramer, discussed the second-quarter results of the nation’s largest retailer. Walmart exceeded analysts’ expectations with its revenue and earnings. These figures were released before the market opened on Thursday.

Positive Growth and Increased Guidance

Walmart’s strong performance in grocery sales and the significant growth of its U.S. e-commerce division, which saw a 24% increase compared to the same period last year, led to the company raising its full-year guidance. This positive growth showcased Walmart’s continued success in the market.

Market Reaction

Despite Walmart’s impressive results, the company’s stock closed down 2.2% at the end of the trading day. This reaction from the market may be due to various factors influencing investor sentiment.