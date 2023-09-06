Major U.S. airlines have issued warnings about a significant surge in jet-fuel prices, which is adding to their costs during the busy summer travel season.

According to the industry group Airlines for America, the average price of jet-fuel in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York was $3.18 per gallon on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday weekend. This marks an increase of over 30% compared to July 5.

Fuel and labor expenses are the biggest costs for airlines. The sudden spike in prices raises concerns about how much of this increase the carriers have been able to pass along to customers this summer, especially considering that fares fell from last year.

Southwest Airlines, based in Dallas, has narrowed its unit revenue outlook for the current quarter. The carrier now expects a 5% to 7% decrease in unit revenue compared to last year’s figures, as opposed to the previous estimate of a potential 3% drop. However, Southwest remains optimistic about overall leisure demand and yields, stating that August 2023 close-in leisure bookings were in line with expectations.

Southwest Airlines also adjusted its fuel estimate for the quarter, anticipating an average of $2.70 to $2.80 per gallon, up from the earlier estimate of $2.55 to $2.65. The airline maintained its forecast for a 12% capacity increase from 2022.

Other carriers, such as Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, have also warned that increased fuel costs could impact their financial results. Alaska Airlines stated that higher fuel prices will affect its pretax margin this quarter, while United Airlines maintained its revenue forecast but adjusted its expected fuel prices to as high as $3.05 per gallon for the quarter.

Quarterly results for airlines are scheduled to be reported in October.