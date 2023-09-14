Copenhagen, DENMARK — Maersk, a leading shipping company, has unveiled its first container ship powered by green methanol, marking a significant milestone for the industry. The vessel, which was ordered in 2021, is equipped with two engines: one running on traditional fuels and the other on green methanol derived from biomass or captured carbon and hydrogen from renewable power sources. Compared to diesel-based ships, the new vessel emits 100 tons less of carbon dioxide per day.

Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc described the development as a tangible demonstration of their commitment to energy transition. He emphasized that while this is just the beginning for Maersk, the ship sets a trend for the entire industry. Other shipping companies, including Evergreen, have also ordered similar vessels, albeit with less ambitious carbon neutrality targets.

Shipping accounts for approximately 3% of global carbon emissions, equivalent to major polluting countries. However, decarbonizing the sector poses challenges due to its global nature. According to Denmark’s Minister of Industry Morten Bodskov, achieving a global agreement requires the support of nearly all countries, and the industry operates in a highly competitive market.

Efforts to accelerate decarbonization, such as implementing a shipping tax, face obstacles. While a group of 20 nations endorsed a plan for a levy on shipping industry emissions, countries like China, Argentina, and Brazil opposed the idea. Maersk’s CEO expressed support for a carbon tax, emphasizing the importance of creating economic incentives for companies to embrace the green transition.