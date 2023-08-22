Macy’s Expansion Strategy

Macy’s announced on Tuesday that it will be opening four new stores in Boston, Las Vegas, San Diego, and suburban Indiana. These new stores will have a different format compared to Macy’s traditional giant mall anchors in an attempt to rejuvenate the brand’s appeal to shoppers. The company believes that this new format has been successful. The smaller stores, which will be located in strip malls, will offer events and regularly change their merchandise. During a call with , Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette stated that the smaller stores have outperformed the company in the most recent quarter. The stores that have been open for over a year experienced sales growth, while the company as a whole saw a 7.3% drop in comparable sales on an owned-plus-licensed basis.

Success During Holiday Quarter The smaller Macy’s stores also outperformed the company during the holiday quarter, a crucial period for retailers. Macy’s has already opened 10 similar stores to test this new concept. Some of these stores are called Market by Macy’s, which are mini versions of the Macy’s flagship stores, while others are named Bloomie’s, resembling smaller versions of the upscale department store Bloomingdale’s. These new stores were opened to either replace closed mall locations, meet high market demand, or enter new areas like Seattle.