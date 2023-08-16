Introduction

According to Wells Fargo Investment Institute, investors who are looking to secure high rates on longer-term Treasurys should consider taking action sooner rather than later. Currently, the 10-year Treasury is yielding around 4.2%. In a recent note, Scott Wren, the senior global market strategist at the firm, stated that as the economy slows and inflation returns to pre-pandemic levels, along with the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates higher for an extended period, longer-term rates are approaching a ceiling.

Wren further mentioned that yields on 10-year Treasurys in the range of 4% to 4.5% may present a fixed-income opportunity for investors who have been seeking higher yields over the last 15 years.

Factors Influencing Yields

Since mid-July, longer-dated yields have noticeably increased. Wren attributed this rise to the U.S. Treasury’s decision to raise its quarterly funding requirement for government debt by approximately $267 billion, bringing the total to $1 trillion. Additionally, Fitch’s downgrade of U.S. debt on August 1 also contributed to the increase in yields, according to Wren. He added that it is reasonable for investors to demand higher yields when purchasing government debt following such announcements.

Wells Fargo’s Fixed-Income Strategy

Wells Fargo adopts a barbell approach to its fixed-income strategy. In addition to investing in 10-year Treasurys, the bank has reduced its equities allocation and allocated those funds to short-term Treasurys. By doing so, the bank has been able to achieve yields over 5% in maturities of 3-, 6-, and 12-months, as noted by Wren.