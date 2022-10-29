A new update has been released for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Update 1.09. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Update 1.09 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Here are the patch notes from the game’s PS4 update history page.

• Additional stability and bug fixes.

• Added support for Galaxy Edition & Character Collection #2 additional content packs (available from 1st Nov):

o LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Pack

o LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Pack

o LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett Pack

o LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Pack

o LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Pack

o LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Andor Pack

TT Games has not announced official patch notes yet, but the developer did say the first of new DLC is dropping on November 1, 2022. You can learn more about the DLC below from the press release.

November 1: Star Wars: The Clone Wars character pack (Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress, Gar Saxon) + LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation character pack (seasonal versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Finn in Hawaiian shirts, Emperor Palpatine in beachwear, and R2-D2 in a holiday sweater)

November 15: Star Wars: Rebels character pack (Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla) + Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi character pack (Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva (Third Sister),Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother)

November 29: Star Wars: Andor character pack (Andor, Luthen Rael, Syril Karn, Supervisor Dedra Meero, Bix Caleen) + Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett character pack (Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Peli Motto, The Armorer)

Source: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga