A new update has been released for LEGO 2K Drive Update 1.09. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. LEGO 2K Drive Update 1.09 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

JOIN A COMMUNITY OF BUILDERS IN THE CREATORS HUB

It’s time to share your LEGO® 2K Drive vehicles with the world and see what everyone else has been building! With LEGO 2K Drive’s July 26 update —which is free for all players—you can access the in-game Creators Hub, a new feature for sharing and downloading player-made vehicles. To use the Creators Hub, you’ll need internet access and a 2K Account; from there, you can start uploading your custom vehicles and browsing other players’ creations. If other players really love what you’re making, your designs could be shared all over the world!

GETTING STARTED IN THE DEPOT

When you first open up the Creators Hub menu, you’ll be in the Depot, where the hottest vehicles on the block are showcased. Right away, you’ll see the Most Upvoted and Most Downloaded creations from the LEGO 2K Drive community; with any luck, your creation could join their ranks! By selecting a vehicle from this menu, you can zoom in for a Preview that gives you a closer look, Download the vehicle to add it to your collection in the Garage, or Upvote it to show your appreciation for a vehicular creation.

AN EXPANSIVE CREATORS HUB

All Creators Hub submissions go through a moderation process before they’re shared with the LEGO 2K Drive community, giving players a welcoming selection of player-created vehicles. If you see any vehicle on the Creators Hub that you object to, you have the option to Report it, which flags it for review by LEGO 2K Drive’s moderation team.

BROWSING THE CREATORS HUB

By switching from the Depot to the Browse tab, you can peruse the ever-growing selection of vehicles created by other players! If you’re in the mood for something more specific, you can browse with a variety of filters, including Street, Off-Road, and Water vehicles, vehicles uploaded by your 2K Account Friends, and vehicles you’ve already Downloaded or Upvoted before.

Along with filters, you can also sort the Creators Hub vehicles by alphabetical order, how recently they were uploaded, total number of upvotes, total number of downloads, or total number of bricks used to construct the vehicle.

There’s also a Search function if you’re looking for something specific. You can search by 2K Account Name, a vehicle’s identifying Share Code number, or vehicles made by someone on your Friends list, with the same Filter and Sort By options as the rest of the Creators Hub.

ADDING VEHICLES TO YOUR COLLECTION

When you’ve found something you like in the Creators Hub, simply Download it to add it to your Garage collection! Now, whenever you visit your Garage, you’ll see any Downloaded vehicles listed underneath the Downloads tab. When you’re ready to get behind the wheel of any vehicles you’ve acquired from the Creators Hub, remember to add them to your Loadout so you can show Bricklandia your newest rides! You can even make modifications to Downloaded vehicles in the Garage to personalize them to your style—or if a ride simply doesn’t suit your tastes anymore, hit the “Remove from Garage” button in the Garage or the Creators Hub to release it from your collection.

SHARING YOUR VEHICLES

Only vehicles created solely by you in the Garage can be shared on the Creators Hub, with you credited as the author! In other words, a modified version of any vehicle you’ve earned through gameplay, purchased from Unkie’s Emporium, or downloaded from the Creators Hub won’t be eligible for uploading. The first step of uploading to the Creators Hub is ensuring your vehicle can be used in online multiplayer via a simple submission and review process. You can submit your vehicle by clicking the Submit button seen at the bottom of each vehicle’s menu in the Garage.

After you’ve submitted a vehicle, it will go through LEGO 2K Drive’s moderation process; you should get a notification if your vehicle has successfully passed through this process within a day or so and it’ll show up in the My Hub tab within the Creators Hub.

From the My Hub tab, you’ll have the option to upload it to the wider Creators Hub ecosystem, which will generate a unique Share Code for the vehicle and make it discoverable for upvoting and downloading by other players around the world! Note that each player is allowed to upload a total of 30 vehicles to the Creators Hub; any new uploads you want to make beyond that will need to be swapped in place of old ones.

Keyboard Remapping

Implemented keyboard remapping features for PC players

New Vehicles

Seven new LEGO City vehicles available in Unkie’s Emporium

Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple issues when Brickbux are not displayed correctly in-game

Fixed an issue where the Drive Pass XP bar does not appear to be collecting Brickbux

Fixed an issue where Drive Pass account unlock reconciliation across multiple platforms

Fixed an issue where EMP does not display in multiplayer sessions

Fixed an issue where AI racers would drive backward on Drive-Thru Derby

Fixed an issue where a player respawns indefinitely in High Stakes

Fixed multiple flair animations not displaying properly

Fixed an issue where Drive Pass says 101 after completion

Fixed an issue where the player position was reset after playing offline

Fixed an issue where Awesome Pizza Vehicle wheels were not attaching correctly in Garage

Fixed an issue where part 18975 was sorted incorrectly in the garage

Fixed an issue where Sidewalk Sprinter instructions got stuck on step 4

Fixed an issue where Custom Hotrod instructions got stuck on step 6

Fixed an issue where McLaren Solus GT instructions got stuck on step 6

Stability Fixes

Fixed crash when launching garage after R34 vehicle unlock

Fixed many multiplayer server issues and improved stability

Fixed several split-screen crashes

Fixed several Garage crashes

Fixed several Unkie’s crashes

Source: LEGO 2K Drive