Latest Reactions on Disney from Investors and Analysts

Market Movers has gathered the most recent responses to Disney from investors and analysts. This includes insights from well-known figures like Jim Cramer. The discussion around Disney intensified after Wells Fargo reduced its price target for the company from $146 to $110. However, Wells Fargo still recommended overweighting Disney, highlighting it as the most intriguing stock in the media industry.

Disney is currently engaged in a contract fee dispute with Charter Communications. As a result, millions of Charter’s customers lost access to Disney’s networks, such as ESPN, ABC, and FX, last week. It’s worth noting that Disney is currently a part of Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio.