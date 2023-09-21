A new update has been released for Mortal Kombat 1 Update. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Mortal Kombat 1 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
RESOLVED
The performance issue some PC players experienced, which caused video stuttering in Story mode, has been resolved.
In addition, players on the Steam Deck will now see an increased font size on some screens creating better legibility.