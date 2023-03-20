Lars Gustavsson, a.k.a. Mr. Battlefield, has established a brand-new studio named TTK Games.

The new Stockholm studio was established in April 2022, and according to corporate documents, it was registered in November 2022. The business is listed in the “58210 – Publication of computer games” category.

What TTK Games does is unknown, although since ‘TTK’ is frequently used to allude to ‘Time to Kill,’ the studio may concentrate on shooter games. However, it may simply be a smart play on the name ‘Time to Kill Games.

Lars Gustavsson’s departure from DICE and EA was announced as part of EA’s larger Battlefield announcements in September 2022 to pursue “something new.”

Gustavsson expressed his excitement to “hand the baton” and thanked DICE and EA for their support throughout the years.

“I’ve devoted a significant portion of my life to Battlefield, and I’m delighted to have contributed to the development of this brand. But it’s time for a change. I appreciate all of your support over the years, particularly from the many extraordinarily talented coworkers I’ve had the privilege of working with and, most importantly, from the love and support of the community, he said. The next generation of Battlefield creators at DICE, Ripple Effect, Industrial Toys, and Ridgeline Games will take the reins soon, and I’m sure I can speak for both of us when I say we’re eager to watch how the franchise develops in their capable hands. You’re ready to do this. Goodbye, and remember to play the objective!

The current leadership of Battlefield is made up of Vince Zampella of Respawn Entertainment and former Call of Duty head Byron Beede. Moreover, Christian Grass will be in charge of the studio at Ripple Effect, while Rebecka Coutaz will manage the Swedish studio DICE. Halo co-creator Alex Seropian will continue to lead the Battlefield Mobile development studio Industrial Toys.