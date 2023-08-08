A new update has been released for King of Fighters 15 Update 2.00. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. King of Fighters 15 Update 2.00 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Changed Area Description of Change

■ SYSTEM XXXXXX

New Stages ・Added a new stage: “Boulevard Riyadh City”

TRAINING

・Added individual character settings to the Pause Menu.

* The available settings are as follows:

Ash: Sans-culotte

Rock: Deadly Rave EXT

Shingo: Critical Hit

Najd: Retribution of the Unknown

RANKED MATCH

・Added new ranks: IMMORTAL and Ranks 31-40.

Players at the CHAMPION rank will be assigned a new rank based

on the number of victory stars (★) held.

■ 0-24 ★ RANK 31-35

■ 25-49 ★ RANK 36-40

■ 50+ ★ IMMORTAL

Your exact placement in Ranks 31-40 will depend on how many victory stars (★)

you have.

For the IMMORTAL rank, you’ll start off with 50 fewer stars than what you had

accumulated while at the CHAMPION rank.

* Ranks 36-40 and the IMMORTAL rank are excluded from Daily Boost.

Matchmaking

[General]

・Improved matchmaking speed.

・Made it harder for consecutive matching to occur with opponents fought

immediately prior.

* Consecutive matching might still occur if there are no other matchable players

available.

[”Similar Rank” Searching/Waiting]

・With the IMMORTAL rank, it’s now easier to be matched with players

who have a similar number of ★ as you.

・When there are several matchable players available, you’ll be matched

with players closer in rank to you.

・Broadened the eligible matching pool for ranks other than IMMORTAL.

Example: Up till now a Rank 28 player would be matched with a Rank 26-30

opponent. With this new change, the player will be matched with a Rank 21-35

opponent instead.

LEADERBOARD

・Reset the RANKED MATCH ranking display.

* Players who launch the game after the update will be added to rankings

sequentially.

Titles

・Added the IMMORTAL title.

・Changed how to get the ”Champion” title.

* Players who have already obtained “Champion” will be able to keep it.

DJ STATION ・Added ”Proof of Succession” to the following album: THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

BUTTON CONFIG

・Resolved an issue where custom controller settings would not save under certain

circumstances.

Other ・Resolved several other minor issues.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Patch Ver.2.00

■ General

Counter Hitboxes ・Resolved several minor issues related to characters’ counter hitboxes.

■ LEONA

Leona Blade

・Expanded attack hitbox when performed after a Climax Cancel out of Slash Saber

(Normal/MAX Ver.).

* Adjusted to resolve an issue where it would whiff under certain circumstances.

■ MAI SHIRANUI

Air Chou Hissatsu Shinobi-Bachi

(Normal Ver.)

* Resolved an issue where, when activated during a Rush combo, the damage

on the last hit was lower than normal.

■ LUONG

Tou (MAX Ver.) ・Can no longer be Climax Canceled on first hit.

■ HAOHMARU

Crouching HK

・Resolved an issue where players could whiff cancel this with Super Special Moves

and above.

Source: King of Fighters 15