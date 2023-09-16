Introduction

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited Russia to inspect their nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles, and warships. He was accompanied by President Vladimir Putin’s defense minister.

Warm Welcome

Upon arrival at Russia’s Knevichi airfield, located near the city of Vladivostok, Kim was warmly greeted by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The North Korean leader then inspected a guard of honor.

Concerns of the United States and South Korea

The United States and South Korea have expressed concerns over Russia’s growing friendship with North Korea. They fear that this alliance could provide Kim with access to sensitive missile technology, while also supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Showcasing Military Capabilities

Shoigu showcased Russia’s strategic bombers, including the Tu-160, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3, which have the ability to carry nuclear weapons. These bombers are a key component of Russia’s nuclear air attack force.

Curiosity and Smiles

Kim showed interest in the missile firing mechanisms of the aircraft, nodding and smiling during the demonstration.

Hypersonic Missiles

Shoigu demonstrated the MiG-31I supersonic interceptor aircraft equipped with “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles. These missiles, called the Kinzhal or dagger, can be launched from the air and carry nuclear or conventional warheads. They have an impressive range of 1,500 to 2,000 km (930-1,240 miles) and can travel at speeds up to 10 times the speed of sound.

Inspecting the Warship

After viewing the aircraft and missiles, Kim inspected a warship belonging to Russia’s Pacific fleet in Vladivostok. He was scheduled to witness a demonstration by the Russian navy.

Violation of Sanctions

South Korea and the United States raised concerns about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, stating that it violated United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang. They vowed to ensure there would be consequences for this collaboration.

Political Motives

Russia, keen on publicizing Kim’s visit, aims to strengthen its ties with North Korea and potentially gain artillery support for its conflict in Ukraine. The relationship between Russia and North Korea dates back to 1948 when the Soviet Union supported the formation of North Korea.

Allegations and Denials

The United States has accused North Korea of supplying arms to Russia, which possesses the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads globally. However, it remains uncertain whether any deliveries have occurred.

Kim’s Visit to Fighter Jet Factory

Prior to this visit, Kim inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is currently under Western sanctions.

Discussion on Military Matters

During their meeting, Kim and Putin discussed military affairs, the war in Ukraine, and deepening cooperation. Putin assured reporters that Russia would not violate any agreements while continuing to strengthen relations with North Korea.

No Formal Agreements

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that there were no plans to sign formal agreements during Kim’s visit.

Tit for Tat

Russian diplomats argued that the United States had no right to lecture Moscow, citing the US’s own efforts to strengthen alliances worldwide, such as the recent visit of a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in July.