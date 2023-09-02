A new update has been released for Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1.008.002. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1.008.002 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
- Lagoon Viewing Domes and Lagoon Rock Platforms should no longer float on the surface of Lagoons after loading a save. Players with this issue need to save and reload their game again to resolve it
- Hunting packs of dinosaurs should no longer panic after attacking and taking down another dinosaur
- Fixed certain cases of dinosaurs disliking their own species
- Added the research required to counter the “Fussy” trait in Sandbox or Custom Challenge Mode
- “Building Style” and “Staff and Guests” category details are no longer switched in the Custom Challenge Mode set-up
- Genome Modification Limits should now be applied as intended in Custom Challenge mode
- Fixed an instance where all missions would vanish during Chaos Theory: Jurassic Park’s introduction dialogue
Prehistoric Marine Species Pack:
- Nothosaurus has found her courage and should no longer panic when seeing the Archelon. This will also allow Nothosaurus to use Lagoon Rock Platforms alongside Archelon