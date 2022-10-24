A new update has been released for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.30. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Update 1.30 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General Changes
Additional Attacks on Downed Opponents
- The amount of damage when attacking a downed opponent has been adjusted (reduced).
- To correct the difference in damage from consecutive moves between characters with and without Additional Attacks on Downed Opponents.
- *If the hit is made to hit a character who is not down, the damage will be the same as before.
Trap Commands
- When avoiding traps with Stylish Guard, some command moves remained in effect, so they have been changed to disappear.
- Old Joseph Joestar: Coal Tar(↓↙← + ATK)
- Pet Shop: Screech!(↓↘→ + ATK)
- Kosaku Kawajiri: This pebble is a bomb!!(↓↓ + ATK) *Explosions will occur.
- Trish Una: I’ve turned it soft!(↓↓ + ATK)
- Gyro Zeppelli: Scan(↓↘→ + Style button)
- To adjust battle balance, the effects of the following command moves have been adjusted so that when they are avoided with the Stylish Guard, the effects of the following command moves disappear.
Some Characters Dodge
- The activation time for dodge has been standardized for all characters.
- Pet Shop
- Iggy
- Hol Horse
- Giorno Giovanna (while Golden Wind Requiem)
- Gyro Zeppeli (while Mounted)
- Diego Brando (while Mounted)
- To adjust battle balance, the length of the Stylish Guard has been changed for the following characters.
Restoration/Revive Skills
- Changed the internal processing of Specials which revive by consuming HH gauge.
- To correct a bug that caused inability to progress.
Bind Skills
- Changed handling of Bind skills that hit while landing on the ground from the air.
- To correct a bug that caused the same behavior as a hit while landing on the ground.
Character Specific Changes
Jonathan Joestar
- Command attack: The Sword of Luck and Pluck
- Sped up attack’s start-up.
- Increased knockback.
- Strengthened in middle attack and make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
Dio Brando
- Special attack: And punch straight through!
- Extended the hitbox.
- To solve the phenomenon that some characters do not get HIT.
- Extended the hitbox.
Will A. Zeppeli
- Command attack: Tornado Overdrive
- Decreased the limit number of hits when opponent is down.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Due to the high number of HITs against downed opponents. Also, with the above adjustment, the damage from combos and scrambles will be adjusted so that the damage is not reduced too much.
Joseph Joestar
- Command attack: Crack the Cap
- Slowed down the guaranteed timing of the outbreak of the projectiles.
- To correct the discrepancy of the appearance.
- Slowed down the guaranteed timing of the outbreak of the projectiles.
Wamuu
- Command attack: Wind Mode
- Removed the invincible for some skills.
- Noriaki Kakyoin: You’re already in my grasp!
- Iggy: DIO Doppelganger
- Koichi Hirose: I’ll never forgive you!
- Yukako Yamagishi: I’ll drag you if I have to.
- Bruno Bucciarati: Saw it coming miles away!
- Johnny Joestar: Chumimin!
- Johnny Joestar: Who’ll be the sacrifice?
- Funny Valentine: A gift from the other side.
- The phenomenon where it was possible to disable non projectile techniques has been resolved.
- Removed the invincible for some skills.
- Special attack: Your weakness: Throat and lungs!
- Sped up the behavior.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Sped up the behavior.
- Special attack: Your weakness: Throat and lungs!
Kars
- Command: Cruel and beautiful violence!
- Decreased active frames.
- Increased recovery time.
- Adjusted blowback.
- Increased knockback.
- The balance was adjusted because the gap at the time of attack was small and it was easy to create an advantageous situation.
- Special attack: Light Mode
- Sped up the behavior.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Sped up the behavior.
- Special attack: Sabers from the feet!!
- Slowed down start-up.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Since it could easily be taken into a loop combo, slowed the onset and made it somewhat more difficult to use.
- Command attack: Dazzling enough to freeze!
- Sped up the attack’s start-up.
- Decrease recovery.
- Increased knockback.
- Changed to make it easier to use in scrambles.
- Flight while in the Ultimate Thing
- Changed internal processing.
- To fix the problem that the victory pose on the result screen is inverted from left to right.
- Changed internal processing.
Esidisi
- Command attack: Take this and die!
- Remove invincible time.
- Sped up the attack’s start-up.
- Increased amount of floating.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- The behavior has been adjusted to make it easier to create advantageous situations due to the invincibility time during the onset of the attack, which allows for a Flash Cancel.
- Other behaviors have also been adjusted to improve ease of use.
- Special attack: Heat Control Mode
- Sped up the behavior.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Sped up the behavior.
Lisa Lisa (Elizabeth)
- Command attack: Off I Go
- Increased recovery time.
- Increased knockback.
- The adjustment is made to make it easier for the opponent to counterattack when whiffing. Instead, it is also adjusted to make it harder for the opponent to counterattack when it is guarded.
Old Joseph Joestar
- Normal attack: Standing Heavy Attack
- Increased forwarding distance.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos.
- Increased forwarding distance.
- Stand ON/OFF
- Fixed the issue that Stand ON/OFF being unavailable under specific situation.
- This is to correct a bug that prevented the Stand ON/OFF when KO’d under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the issue that Stand ON/OFF being unavailable under specific situation.
Cool Ice
- Command attack: Now I’ve taken your legs!
- Increased the Stand Gauge amount to activate.
- Since this was a powerful technique with non-guardable Attack Types, starting a series of moves, and following up on downs, it will be adjusted to limit the number of times it can be activated when used in standing or in a series of moves.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Increased the Stand Gauge amount to activate.
- Command attack: This vicious arm!
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
DIO
- Command attack: My Stand’s full power!
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
Jean Pierre Polnareff
- Normal attack while in Stand Mode: Standing Middle Attack
- Extended the hitbox.
- The adjustment will be made to eliminate the phenomenon of attacks not hitting under certain circumstances.
- Extended the hitbox.
Noriaki Kakyoin
- Assault Assist
- Changed the Attack Types from Attack Throws to strike.
- This adjustment is made to correct a bug that caused the opponent to become inoperable when performing a move that generates an activation sequence such as HHA after a hit.
- Changed the Attack Types from Attack Throws to strike.
Pet Shop
- Voice Volume
- Lowered volume.
- Adjustments were made to align the volume with that of other characters.
- Lowered volume.
- Back Throw
- Removed the type that prevents the opponent’s strength from falling below 0 from the final hit.
- This will be an adjustment to solve the problem of not being able to KO.
- Removed the type that prevents the opponent’s strength from falling below 0 from the final hit.
- Flight Mode
- Changed internal processing.
- To fix a bug that the victory pose on the result screen was reversed from left to right.
- Changed internal processing.
Josuke Higashikata 4
- Normal attack while in Stand Mode: Crouching Medium Attack
- Decreased knockback.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos.
- Decreased knockback.
- Normal attack while in User Mode: Jumping Heavy Attack
- Increased the amount of blow-off to the side.
- Adjustments have been made to make it easier to connect to a series of moves when heavy Dash Jump is hit.
- Increased the amount of blow-off to the side.
- Command attack: Break through, beat you up!
- Adjusted the amount of blow-off when hitting an airborne opponent so that the the final hit is more likely to hit.
- Increased the amount of blow-off when hit to the oponent in the air.
- This is to make it easier to use as a combo when it hits an opponent in a specific state.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Here’s my homing missile
- Changed the Attack Types.
- To eliminate the phenomenon that the damage to a downed opponent was lowered by the correction after this attack.
- Changed the Attack Types.
Okuyasu Nijimura
- Normal attack while in User mode: Standing Heavy Attack
- Corrected the condition under which the Stand disappears.
- To correct a bug that caused the Stand remaining in place under certain circumstances.
- Corrected the condition under which the Stand disappears.
- Command attack: Gaoohhhn
- Fixed the hitbox placement into right position.
- The adjustment will be made to eliminate the phenomenon of attacks not hitting under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the hitbox placement into right position.
- Command attack: Got you now!
- Made it unavailable to attack after hits.
- Adjustments were made to align with the special moves of other characters.
- Made it unavailable to attack after hits.
- HHA: Take this and die, dumbo!
- Changed the opponent’s damage reaction when final hit succeeds.
- To stabilize the difference in recovery between a hit on the ground and a hit in the air with the opponent.
- Changed the opponent’s damage reaction when final hit succeeds.
- Command attack: I’ll whittle you away!
- Increased recovery time.
- To correct the problem of being able to continuously attack a downed opponent with the same moves.
- Increased recovery time.
Yoshikage Kira
- Command attack: Ha!
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- Command attack: The First Bomb
- Increased the amount of direction correcting when it’s activated.
- To improve the stability of combos under certain circumstances.
- Increased the amount of direction correcting when it’s activated.
Kosaku Kawajiri
- Basic performance
- Decreased health.
- To make it necessary to be aware of the risk of self-inflicted damage from detonation in scrambles.
- Decreased health.
- Special attack: I’ll crush you to pieces!
- Shortened timing that the hurtbox disappears.
- This is an adjustment to eliminate the phenomenon where, under certain circumstances, a hurtbox appears in a location that is far off from where it is supposed to appear.
- Shortened timing that the hurtbox disappears.
- Command attack: The First Bomb
- Increased the amount of direction correcting when it’s activated.
- To improve the stability of combos under certain circumstances.
- Increased the amount of direction correcting when it’s activated.
Yukako Yamagishi
- Normal attack: Crouching Medium Attack
- Shortened timing that the hurtbox disappears.
- This is an adjustment to eliminate the phenomenon of the hurtbox being misaligned under certain circumstances.
- Shortened timing that the hurtbox disappears.
Akira Otoishi
- Command attack: Aim here! HERE!
- Fixed not to occur counter.
- Shortened timing of attack contact’s hitbox.
- Adjustments were made to align with other characters’ special moves.
Instead, adjustments were made to make scrambles easier.
- Adjustments were made to align with other characters’ special moves.
- Power Gauge
- Increased the speed at which the Gauge accumulates.
- Make scrambles easier.
- Increased the speed at which the Gauge accumulates.
- Assault Assist
- Changed internal processing.
- This adjustment was made to correct the phenomenon that the gauge does not recover when an Assault Assist of Akira Otoishi is activated during an attack in which the HH gauge is decreasing as a timer.
- Changed internal processing.
- Standing Middle Attack while Stand Rush
- Changed from standing light attack to standing middle attack.
- Make scrambles easier.
- Changed from standing light attack to standing middle attack.
Shigekiyo Yangu
- Command attack: Everything is mine to take!
- Shortened timing at which the skill succeeds.
- This is an adjustment to resolve a phenomenon where continuous input would sometimes result in incorrect activation of the moves.
- Shortened timing at which the skill succeeds.
Giorno Giovanna
- Normal attack while in Requiem
- Fixed the hitbox placement into right position.
- The adjustment was made to eliminate the phenomenon of attacks that should hit the opponent under certain circumstances not hitting.
- Fixed the hitbox placement into right position.
Bruno Bucciarati
- Command attack: ARI ARI ARI ARI
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
Narancia Ghirga
- Basic performance
- Decreased health.
- To maintain it as an aggressive character and its powerful nature of the combo, adjustment was made to create a weakness at another point.
- Decreased health.
- Fire attack by Li’l Bomber
- Fixed an issue in which combo scaling would not apply.
- Adjustments have been made to align with the normal attacks of other characters.
- Fixed an issue in which combo scaling would not apply.
- Standing Heavy Attack while in Stand Mode
- Decreased the attack’s damage.
- Adjustments have been made to align with the normal attacks of other characters.
- Decreased the attack’s damage.
- Jumping Heavy Attack while in Stand Mode
- Decreased the attack’s damage.
- Adjustments have been made to align with the normal attacks of other characters.
- Decreased the attack’s damage.
- Command attack: I’ll shoot like crazy!
- Decreased the attack’s damage.
- Adjustments have been made to align with the normal attacks of other characters.
- Decreased the attack’s damage.
- Command attack: I’ll shoot you through!
- Adjusted to make Flash Cancel unavailable.
- The behavior has been adjusted to make it easier to create advantageous situations due to the invincibility time during the onset of the attack, which allows for a Flash Cancel.
- Adjusted to make Flash Cancel unavailable.
- Command attack: I don’t need to shoot!
- Sped up the attack’s start-up.
- Changed to make it easier to use in scrambles.
- Sped up the attack’s start-up.
- HHA: I’ll make it even bigger!!
- Fixed an issue in which combo scaling would not apply.
- Adjustments have been made to align with the normal attacks of other characters.
- Fixed an issue in which combo scaling would not apply.
Pannacotta Fugo
- Homicidal Virus
- Shortened the timing of the start of damage reduction so that damage begins to be taken from the timing when the virus is touched.
Guido Mista
- Command attack: I’m asking the questions
- Adjusted to make Flash Cancel unavailable.
- Changed to switch to exit behavior upon HIT or guarding.
- The behavior has been adjusted to make it easier to create advantageous situations due to the invincibility time during the onset of the attack, which allows for a Flash Cancel.
- Other behaviors have also been adjusted to improve ease of use.
Prosciutto and Pesci
- Pesci
- Resolved the issue that Pesci doesn’t come back under specific condition.
- Special attack: How’s this?
- Increased recovery time.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Due to the high number of HITs against downed opponents. Also, with the above adjustment, the damage from combos and scrambles will be adjusted so that the damage is not reduced too much.
- Command attack: We’re in it to the end!
- Decreased the limit number of hits when opponent is down.
- Since the number of HITs was higher than expected against downed opponents, the damage will be adjusted to be reduced.
- Decreased the limit number of hits when opponent is down.
- Command attack: You’re soft!
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- HHA: I can see your movements! You’re wide open!
- Increased recovery time.
- Adjustments were made to align with other characters.
- Increased recovery time.
Diavolo
- Assist
- Decreased the number of Revesal Assist.
- Due to the strong Assault Assist, adjustments were made to reduce the number of Reversal Assists.
- Decreased the number of Revesal Assist.
F.F.
- Command attack: I’ve got this!
- Sped down the attack’s start-up.
- Extended recovery time.
- While maintaining the same performance as before in terms of being able to be used as a combos, we have adjusted the onset and the time it takes to start moving to slow it down so that it is easier for the opponent to switch back when guarding.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Command attack: F.F. Shot
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Changed to make it easier to use in combos and in scrambles.
- Increased the attack’s damage.
- Command attack: I made it.
- Decreased the limit number of hits when opponent is down.
- Since the number of HITs was higher than expected against downed opponents, the damage will be adjusted to be reduced.
- Decreased the limit number of hits when opponent is down.
- Special attack: Emergency Evade
- Slowed down to transit into invincible time.
- To slightly reduce its usefulness in scrambles.
- Slowed down to transit into invincible time.
Narciso Anastasia
- Command attack: Dive!
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
Father Pucchi
- GHA: This is my Pale Snake’s ability!
- Made the behavior no longer invincible if they being hit.
- To correct invincibility that had been occurring unintentionally.
- Made the behavior no longer invincible if they being hit.
Gyro Zeppeli
- Command attack: Run wild, run free!
- Shortened timing that the hurtbox disappears.
- This is an adjustment to eliminate the phenomenon of the hurtbox being misaligned under certain circumstances.
- Shortened timing that the hurtbox disappears.
Josuke Higashikata 8
- Command attack: I’m slippery!
- Changed the Attack Types.
- Increased forwarding distance.
- By changing only the first step to be judged as lower attack, this adjustment will make it easier for the opponent to perform combo which is difficult-to-guard under certain circumstances. Instead, the adjustment is made to increase surprise and make it easier to use in scrambles.
- Fixed that the opponent will go down if the same move hits three or more times.
- The adjustment will be made to align the behavior with other characters so that the same move does not hit more than three times.
Other Changes
Online Battle
- Player Match / Rank Match
- Changed the rules for matchmaking.
- In online battles, the adjustment was made so that Japan and Asia will be matched as the same region.
- Changed the rules for matchmaking.
- Fixed the rules for matchmaking. *NA only
- When a host creates a session in the North America region with the “Region: Same Region Only” setting, guests in regions other than North America will not be matched even if they play Custom Match.
- Fixed the rules for matchmaking. *NA only
Online Battle
- Player Match
- Changed the rules for matchmaking.
- This is an adjustment to correct the behavior in which players with a “+/- 100000” difference in battle scores are not matched with each other in the session ID search.
- Changed the rules for matchmaking.
DLC Character
- Character Select
- Added paid DLC character Risotto Nero.
- Gallery Item
- Added Gallery items.
- JoJo Glossary
- Added items in JoJo Glossary.
- Customize
- Added customize option.
