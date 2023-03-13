The Last of Us Multiplayer may be coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, according to a new job offering on the Naughty Dog website.

The “Working knowledge of PS4 and PS5 systems” requirement in the job posting for an associate multiplayer quality assurance tester suggests that The Last of US Multiplayer will be a cross-gen title (if the listing is for The Last of Us Multiplayer).

You’re going to see more of this game next year [2023], said co-president Neil Druckmann during the 2022 Summer Game Fest, adding that the project has been in production “for the previous two years.”

According to Druckmann’s remarks, The Last of Us multiplayer will likely be discussed this year. One must expect the game to release on cross-gen sooner rather than later.

By selling approximately 30.5 million PS5 units in FY23, according to Sony’s prediction, the PS5 will have sold over 68 million units by the end of March 2024. Due to high production expenses and a sizable market, Sony will soon be unable to continue releasing games for the PS4.

In terms of what we know about The Last of Us multiplayer, data mining from The Last of Us 2 has indicated that it will probably be a Battle Royale of some sort, referencing a “last circle location” and even the name “battle royale.” Still, things may have changed in development since then.

When will The Last of Us: Multiplayer be available?