One wildly popular game has five developers. Of course, I’m referring to Frontlines, the internet sensation. This Roblox game has received accolades for its fluid gameplay, excellent map design, and resemblance to Call of Duty.

After its first release on February 22, the game has gathered a sizable player base and received accolades for its excellent design from well-known content producers like JackFrags. I recently got the opportunity to talk with the game’s Creative Director, Maximillian, and the other four devs to find out where they see Frontlines going and what it means for the Roblox platform.

Congrats on the game’s success, first and foremost. I’ve spent many hours on it and believe it’s fantastic. Did you anticipate Frontlines to be as popular as it is now?

“Our intention when we launched Frontlines in 2019 was to improve the experiences you can have on Roblox. To gain the respect and interest of individuals outside the Roblox community, we sought a game with the same attributes as those in the bigger business. Our release on February 22 had already caught the interest of the neighborhood. But, we did not anticipate it to contact Jackfrags and Futives so quickly.”

Many people are interested in learning how you plan to maintain your success. What looks like your content pipeline? Are you preparing an event akin to a Battle Royale?

“We plan to release a considerable quantity of material, including additional weapons, skins, maps, features, and game modes, in response to the rise of interest we received. To create a more cinematic, film-like experience, we intend to use the Frontlines architecture to extend to a distinct 5v5 objective-based game. To encourage a new generation of creators, we want to create a fun first-person shooter that is memorable and everlasting.”

I’ve seen some early mobile game prototype videos from the previous year. Do you still have time to work on this?

“Frontlines now support console and mobile devices. We’ve been pushing hard for this, especially since we want Frontlines to be available everywhere. Mobile and console, however, have some limitations. The gameplay experience is now being upgraded with better controls, a more usable Interface, and servers only available on mobile devices and Xbox.”

“The Call of Duty we all wanted” is how the game has been characterized. I wanted to know whether there are plans to include killstreaks or perks in the Call of Duty game.

Killstreaks are on our list, but we want to figure out a decent implementation approach before introducing the feature.

“Battle Royale and PVE are also on our agenda, but we want to ensure the foundation game is strong before beginning additional initiatives. With a five-person team right now, we must carefully plan our time and priorities. As we grow quickly, there will be numerous options to expand the game.”

If it’s not too delicate, how many players have played Frontlines so far? or any statistics, such as the number of sessions or games played?

“Frontlines has seen almost 5.1 million play sessions since its release. We typically have between 3000 and 6000 concurrent users and roughly 200,000 daily active players.”

Frontlines is different from the average Roblox game, in the opinion of most users. Do you believe Frontlines has the potential to lead to more games?

“We use Frontlines as a stepping stone game overall. With our upcoming projects, which will include FPS games, we have a far bigger ambition. The world’s top developers will work with us to create memorable experiences that will elevate gaming to the same standards as the rest of the entertainment sector.”

“We want the best films and music to be as accessible, respectable, and culturally influential as computer games and interactive entertainment.”

“The community is crucial as a whole. In the end, individuals are what matter. In the hopes that they will learn from our actions and create even greater experiences for the globe, we also aim to provide individuals the best possible experience of their life.”

Frontlines is a fantastic game, and I’ve loved first-person shooters since I was old enough to hold a controller. Frontlines has altered how people view Roblox as a platform and what it can do and has also helped players realize that independent games are typically the most enjoyable.