A developer build of Atomic Heart had been leaked, with the game’s files being shared on a website infamous for doing so, according to a post on Reddit. On the 21st, when the game officially launches, only three days are left. Yet, this significant leak may have far-reaching consequences for Mundfish, the developer.

This information follows a string of less serious breaches. Users obtained an early copy of the game and streamed it live. Most of Atomic Heart’s information was revealed last month thanks to a gameplay leak.

On Reddit, it was announced that the Atomic Heart development build leak had been uploaded to a website named Breached. Yet, given the inherent danger of downloading those files, we still need to verify the facts.

This information, however, is consistent with rumors that surfaced on Reddit in November, stating that a third party had received the game’s files and was pondering what to do with them. The initial post was taken down after that. There’s a potential that somebody has made those recommendations to leak the content now, more than three months later and only days before debut.

More gameplay for Atomic Heart appears online as the release date approaches. Despite a lengthy development cycle supported by crunch culture (reportedly), flaws were found along the way, resulting in content flooding the market before the title’s release. Fourteen minutes of gaming were published online a month ago, and five hours were just shared on social media.

The game Atomic Heart, which resembles a sinister cross between Fallout, BioShock, and Far Cry, has a fantastic visual style. It pits the player against a horde of psychotic robots and synthesizers in a groaning setting under the weight of a horrific AI revolt. On February 21st, it will be available across all platforms.