A new update has been released for Isonzo Update 1.25. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Isonzo Update 1.25 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New
- Added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2. This is a rendering technique that gives a performance boost on some settings, and replaces our anti-aliasing solution on more performant platforms. On Xbox Series S/X and PS5, you can choose between several Quality and Performance modes.
- Networking solution update – we are hopeful that this will improve a lot of network related issues players have been experiencing!
- Sabotino rework and balancing of points of interest in the first and last sector
Fixes & Improvements
- Falling through ground/map improvements
- Fixed arming/defusing animation appearing very slowed down
- Fixed screen sometimes being tinted blue or green
- Gas masks now have a grace period when equipping them to prevent dying when players have already equipped it
- Fixed Bugle aura effect being wider than its preview
- Fixed Bugle cooldown sometimes not activating
- Fixed periscopes sometimes not being usable
- Fixed periscopes not disappearing if player changes faction
- Fixed non showing interaction tag text on nearest object
- Periscope can no longer be sabotaged while someone is using it
- Fixed periscope use animation in third person
- Grappa lighting improvements
- Grappa map improvements, fixes and optimization
- Caporetto map improvements and fixes
- Piave map improvements and fixes
- Fixed an issue where in some cases an Officer was not correctly assigned to an Officer slot in the map overview
- Improvements to Officer player syncing
- Fixed flares sometimes not registering
- Fixed Officer sometimes unable to use call-ins
- Fixed bad performance in the ‘After Action Report Highlights’ screen
- Fixed uniform & flavor text when looking at squad view while someone joins the squad
- Improved appearance syncing in the squad menu
- Fixed bots not balancing out when players swap faction
- Fixed an issue where player weren’t able to reload from a grenade crate if they only had rifle grenades
- Fixed an issue that caused players to always start with 3 grenades instead of the defined starting amount
- Fixed an issue where the HUD in the weapon stats screen would show incorrect ammo values
- Fixed an issue that caused players to bypass the resupply cooldown
- Fixed sabotaging pontoons using the building animation
- Fixed stance switching would interrupt bash animations
- Fixed suppression effects not working
- Fixed an issue where mortars sometimes appeared to have infinite ammo
- Fixed the Tettoni losing bullets on reload
- Fixed an issue where the static weapon name would be added twice to the tag text
- Fixed Grappa match not granting bonus tickets if previous rounds were won by attackers
- Fixed an issue where the river sound would remain persistent when dying inside of water
- Improved defender bot behavior while an objective is being attacked
- Better bot distribution when objectives are contested
- Fixed bots sometimes not retreating when they should have
- Fixed bots not knowing how to aim with mortars
- After Action Report now sometimes shows secondary weapon instead of primary
- Fixed incorrect audio being played on challenge completion
- Fixed loadouts not correctly updating in the barracks when using the back button
- Fixed sabotaging sound not playing throughout the sabotage process
- Fixed being able to equip the gas mask while underwate
- Fixed barbed wire icons not showing correct states
- Fixed bullet ejection direction for the Dreyse
- Fixed bullet visible in the Dreyse mag when unloading an empty magazine
- Dreyse texture fixes
- Fixed Mannlicher being offset in first person
- Improved Leichter mortar use animations
- Mannlicher & G98 – Fixed clip issues during reload
- Improved bolting animation for the Kar98
- Fixed rotation of Stielhandgranate M17
- Textures fixes and animation tweaks for various weapons
Source: Isonzo