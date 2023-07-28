Intel

Shares of Intel rose 6.7% after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and returned to profitability. Analysts were also pleased with Intel’s forecast for the third quarter, which exceeded expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share on revenues of $12.95 billion.

Roku

Roku’s stock rallied nearly 10% after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter. Analysts were pleasantly surprised by Roku’s loss of 76 cents per share and revenues of $847 million, beating estimates of $1.26 per share loss and $775 million revenue.

Biogen

Biogen shares dipped slightly as the biotechnology company announced its acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals for $172.50 per share, amounting to a cash deal valued at about $7.3 billion. However, shares of Reata surged over 51% on the news.

Procter & Gamble

Shares of Procter & Gamble rose over 1% in premarket trading after the consumer giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analysts’ expectations. However, P&G’s fiscal 2024 sales outlook fell short of Wall Street’s estimates.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil shares dipped slightly after the oil stock posted mixed second-quarter results. The company’s earnings of $1.94 per share fell short of analysts’ expected $2.01 per share. However, revenues came in above expectations at $82.91 billion.

Chevron

Chevron’s stock declined nearly 1% despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The oil company’s earnings fell from the previous year due to a drop in oil prices.

First Solar

Shares of First Solar surged 12% after the company reported earnings per share of $1.59 on revenue of $811 million for the second quarter. These results exceeded Wall Street expectations. Additionally, First Solar announced plans to invest up to $1.1 billion in building a fifth manufacturing facility in the United States.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy’s shares dropped over 15% after the company reported second-quarter revenue of $711 million, falling short of analyst estimates. The stock also faced downgrades from Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, and Roth MKM.

Sweetgreen

Shares of Sweetgreen slid over 13% after the salad chain reported weak sales that missed Wall Street expectations for the second quarter. The company also reported a net loss of $27.3 million, or 24 cents per share, but aims to turn a profit by 2024.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor stated that the adoption of electric vehicles is slower than forecasted and expects a $4.5 billion loss in its EV business this year, widening losses from the previous year. Despite this, Ford posted strong quarterly earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

Juniper Networks

Shares of Juniper Networks fell 8% after the technology company provided weaker-than-expected third-quarter guidance. The company’s second-quarter results slightly exceeded expectations.

AstraZeneca

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca rose over 5% as the drugmaker reported second-quarter earnings of $2.15 per share on $11.42 billion in revenue, surpassing analyst expectations. AstraZeneca also announced its plans to acquire a portfolio of preclinical rare disease gene therapies from Pfizer for up to $1 billion.

Xpeng

Chinese electric vehicle stock, Xpeng, jumped over 6% in premarket trading after Jefferies upgraded its shares from hold to buy. The upgrade was based on Xpeng’s joint development plan with Volkswagen.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp’s stock rose about 2% in premarket trading after JPMorgan upgraded the regional bank to an overweight rating from neutral. The upgrade highlighted the company’s strong market share in its sector.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International saw a 2.7% increase in its stock before the bell following strong second-quarter results. The snack maker reported earnings of 76 cents per share on $8.51 billion in revenue, surpassing expectations.