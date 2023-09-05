Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed his presidency of the Group of 20 nations into an opportunity to showcase India’s geopolitical significance. However, as India’s year-long presidency comes to an end, there is pressure for tangible outcomes at the G20 leaders’ summit. India’s attempts to foster consensus and create joint communiques have been hindered by Russia and China’s objections to language related to the Ukraine crisis. The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming meeting further diminishes the chances of any breakthroughs. This lack of progress may undermine India’s credibility and Modi’s domestic messaging. The risk is that by emphasizing India’s presidency of the G20, there are now high expectations for concrete achievements. Despite its efforts, India has only managed non-binding chair’s summaries and outcome documents. The inability to reach a joint statement may result in a failure to issue an action plan. This setback could be detrimental to Modi’s government, which has invested heavily in the G20 presidency to boost its image and enhance the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s standing ahead of national elections. While India’s role as a global player has been solidified through strategic alliances with the US and opposition to China’s expansionism, the lack of tangible multilateral accomplishments at the G20 may lead to cynicism among voters. Despite these challenges, India’s growing economic influence, demonstrated by Apple’s decision to manufacture iPhones in the country, strengthens its confidence and assertiveness on the world stage.

