India Expanding Influence in Southeast Asia to Counter China’s Dominance

Introduction

India is making significant efforts to increase its influence in Southeast Asia, with the aim of countering China’s dominance in the region. This move is seen as a response to the growing rivalry between India and China, which has influenced India’s strategic calculations and its desire to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia.

Background

For a long time, Indian leaders were hesitant to engage with Southeast Asia due to tensions with China along the Himalayan border. However, since China has not shown any flexibility on the border issue, India now feels that its cautious approach has not yielded any benefits. As a result, India is now becoming more ambitious and forceful in its ties with Southeast Asia.

India’s Outreach

In recent months, India’s government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been actively reaching out to countries in Southeast Asia to counter China’s aggression. This includes strengthening defense ties with countries like Vietnam, such as providing naval warships and training pilots and ground crew. Vietnam is also planning to buy missiles from India.

India’s Policy Shift

India’s policy towards Southeast Asia has evolved over time. Its “Look East” policy, which began in 1991, was aimed at engaging with the region even before China’s assertiveness became a major concern. However, as China’s power grew under Xi Jinping’s leadership, India shifted its policy to “Act East” to address the new challenges posed by China.

South China Sea Dispute

India caused a stir when it issued a joint statement with the Philippines urging China to abide by The Hague’s 2016 arbitration decision on the South China Sea. This move signaled a departure from India’s neutral stance on territorial disputes in the region. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, but this is contested by several countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and the Philippines.

India’s Strategic Ties

India is bolstering strategic ties with Southeast Asian countries to help them balance or counter China’s power. This is particularly important in the maritime sphere, where overlapping sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea threaten regional stability. India’s efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries are driven by concerns about China’s expanding influence through its Belt and Road Initiative.

India’s Independent Foreign Policy

India maintains an independent foreign policy, which appeals to many Southeast Asian countries that seek to remain neutral in the US-China conflict. While China remains the most influential economic power in Southeast Asia, its standing has diminished, and countries are becoming more wary of Beijing. India offers an additional partner to help counter China for countries that distrust China in the region.

China’s Response

China will be cautious about India’s growing influence in Southeast Asia and enhanced defense cooperation. However, India’s push into the region will not deter New Delhi, as Southeast Asia is a central pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Conclusion

India is taking significant steps to expand its influence in Southeast Asia, aiming to counter China’s dominance in the region. By strengthening ties with countries in Southeast Asia, India hopes to have some leverage against China and safeguard its own security interests. While China will be watching these developments closely, India’s push into the region is expected to continue gathering momentum.