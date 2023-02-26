Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Codevein will be available on PlayStation Plus in March, according to information provided by PlayStation during its State of Play event.

Battlefield 2042 by EA was heavily criticized when it first came out since it broke from the Battlefield franchise’s established pattern. But over 18 months later, the game has received plaudits partly because of its revolutionary changes. Together with fresh material, bug patches, and map updates, classic Battlefield 2042 classes have returned.

Later this month, Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Eleventh Hour will be released. “Close-quarters mayhem” is what EA claims its new map, Flashpoint, contains.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dungeon crawler video game called Minecraft Dungeons was created by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven and released by Microsoft Game Studios. Released in May 2020 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, it is a spin-off of the sandbox computer game Minecraft.

Bandai Namco Entertainment created and released the role-playing action game Code Vein. On September 27, 2019, it was made available on PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One. Despite conflicting reviews from critics, Code Vein sold more than two million copies in just two years.

What do you think of the March PlayStation Plus game releases?