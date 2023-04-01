Capcom has revealed that the Resident Evil 4 remake has sold an astounding three million units in just two days, making it the second-fastest-selling Resident Evil title ever. The original Resident Evil 4 was released on January 24. According to the report that was posted on the website of the game’s developer, the high review scores and the success of the Chainsaw Demo were two factors that played a significant role in the game’s early success.

The claim that the remade version of Resident Evil 4 is flawless in all significant respects is supported by the many reviews posted on various gaming websites. That is a sentiment that is shared by the community as well. 97% of the 23,300 reviews on Steam for Resident Evil 4 are positive.

This is an Obvious Portent of Future Events

The sales record for the franchise currently belongs to Resident Evil 6, as Capcom confirmed that it had shipped 4.5 million copies of that game in just two days following the launch of that particular title in a report published in 2012 following the launch of that title.

Despite this, Resident Evil 4 has moved up to the enviable position of second place. Still, not only that, but the Resident Evil remake has sold the most copies since it was released. In the past, Resident Evil 2 sold three million copies in just one week. Resident Evil 3’s remake sold almost as many copies after eighteen months as the original game.

This is evidence that these games are high quality and that people want to play them. Naturally, this implies that Capcom will soon consider (and perhaps has already done so) remaking additional games from the renowned zombie-slaying franchise.

In the brand-new game, some references have already been uncovered that point to a Resident Evil 5 remake that may or may not be in the works.

However, that is only some material she contributed to Resident Evil 4 (RE4). Dataminers have recently uncovered references to a Separate Ways downloadable content pack within the game’s files. This DLC would be an expansion that reveals Ada Wong’s backstory and would be available for purchase.

In addition, The Mercenaries will be available to eager fans worldwide as downloadable content (DLC) in April and will be completely free. It will bring many iconic characters from Resident Evil, some of which fans have been waiting with bated breath for.

Resident Evil has been around for almost thirty years. However, the franchise can still pull in some seriously impressive numbers despite that.