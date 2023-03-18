You should cancel your pre-orders because Starfield contains no alien sex scenes. Recently, it was made official that Starfield had received a “Restricted” rating from the Australian Government due to “high impact interactive drug use.” Even said, if the reviews are reliable, they corroborate many other aspects of the game.

The classification board, for instance, affirmed that there would be no sex, some light nudity, and significant and violent violence. The game will also have some “moderately impacting themes” and much foul language.

These explanations might need to be corrected because the message board said the game would be available for Xbox One.

There won’t be any sex scenes in Starfield, but there will be a lot of drugs.

In numerous stores worldwide, fans of sci-fi franchises like Mass Effect have recently fallen to their knees. The Australian Government has certified that Starfield will not have any intense sex scenes and that even the nudity is planned to be “light” by posting this rating.

Sadly, gamers, there won’t be any tantric, private encounters with aliens with tentacles. But the R34 crew will still get their hands on the game.

Australia’s categorization, though, indicated that interactive drug use would dominate Starfield, which isn’t a surprise. Players can devour Skooma and Moon Sugar in Bethesda Gaming Studio’s Skyrim, and everyone is slamming chems like Stimpaks, Jet, and Psycho in the studio’s post-apocalyptic Fallout series.

Due to the game’s initial use of morphine, Fallout 3 was briefly prohibited in Australia when it was published. Later, Bethesda modified this to portray morphine as “Med-X” and never looked back.

So, it is safe to assume that Starfield will contain all performance-enhancing space pharmaceuticals.

Also, it was revealed that Starfield would have a lot of violence, which we have already been witnessing in some of the most recent trailers, like this one, which helped to announce the game’s September release date:

Despite competition from titles like Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it is anticipated that Starfield will be the most popular game of the year.

On September 6, Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.