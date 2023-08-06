Matchmaking lobby improvements to get more players matched into games together

The sword can now inflict a small amount of damage on piglin bosses and buildings (except walls and portals) and deals more damage against most piglins

Banner View now shows health bars for enemy structures

Faster build, deconstruct, gather, and clear netherrack speeds in Campaign

Optimized and shortened the flow of the game’s prologue

Player objectives and goals now appear in the game’s second act

UI, HUD, and map improvements

Mob balance improvements

We continue to read all of your feedback and there are more updates to come, so let us know your thoughts on our Minecraft Legends Discord server at discord.gg/MinecraftLegends and report bugs at bugs.mojang.com.

Improvements were made to the backend lobby creation/joining tech to ensure it’s easier for players and teams to find players when signed into a Microsoft account

Resolved an issue where players could be listed in the wrong team on the Team list

Fixed an issue where player profile pictures and nicknames could be missing after joining a lobby via matchmaking on PC

Fixed an issue where players could be brought to the main menu’s background with no user interface after exiting a PVP match ( MCLG-27 )

The player’s sword attack can now deal small amounts of damage to most piglin buildings (Portals and piglin walls are exempt)

The sword attack can now deal damage to more enemies per swing

The sword attack’s knockback has been increased slightly

The sword attack now deals double knockback when sprinting

The sword attack is more effective against many piglins such as the Blaze Runt, Brute, Sporeback, and Warboar

The sword attack can now deal small amounts of damage to large piglin mobs like the Lava Launcher, Portal Guard, and Pigmadillo

The sword attack can now deal very small amounts of damage to piglin bosses

If mobs have been issued an order recently by another player, there is now a small delay before they can be Recalled

Improved VFX & SFX feedback on mobs during Recall action

Increased the duration of the Recall action to 8 seconds (was 2 seconds)

Players are now able to interrupt a Recall action being performed by another player on a specific mob or group of mobs by luring or directing those mobs before the Recall action is complete. This allows players to “hang on” to certain mobs and prevent them from getting recalled away by a teammate.

The first village the player needs to go to at the beginning of the prologue has been moved so that it is closer to the Well of Fate, and always directly ahead of the player when they begin

Decreased urgency for the player throughout the prologue, to allow for extra time to explore the world

Improved the piglin spawn banner timings and the objective text during the village defense beat of the prologue, to help indicate where piglins will attack from and when they have been successfully defeated

Improved animation timing of cages during the village defense to be more in sync with the action bar on screen

The piglin structures in the prologue are now easier to destroy with Plank Golems

Health bars have been added to enemy structures while using Banner View

Improvements were made to the direct and advanced direct controls so units respond to orders more reliably

Fixed an issue where cobblestone golems would sometimes get stuck when attacking structures and become unresponsive

Resolved an issue where golems could get stuck under gates and no longer attack

Fixed an issue with the Pigmadillo roll attack so it more reliably hits enemies

Pigmadillos are now a much stronger counter versus plank golems and skeletons Plank golems now take 125% more damage from a roll attack than before Skeletons now take 40% more damage from a roll attack than before

Lava Launchers no longer get stun-locked by certain melee mobs

Increased build speed and deconstruct speed on most player structures by ~20-80% (Campaign only)

Increased gather speed on resources by 25-50% (Campaign only)

Increased Cure Netherrack speed by 30% (Campaign only)

We’ve added in-game objectives to the map screen starting right after the prologue. This new addition will guide players more effectively by highlighting high-level goals, thereby providing a clear path through the game

New Player Icon: We’ve added a distinct icon to represent players on the world map, improving navigational clarity

Eye-Catching Icon Effect: To ensure immediate identification, we’ve designed the player icon with an eye-catching effect that triggers upon the map opening

Solo Play Update: For a less cluttered experience during solo play, player name tags will no longer be displayed on the world map

Ramp and Bridge maximum height increased from 12 to 24 blocks

Ramp and Bridge maximum length increased from 43 to 75 blocks

The user experience has also been improved to allow for easier placement of Ramps and Bridges

The Songbook icon is now always present on the HUD

The Map icon is now always present on the HUD

Button hints have been added for PC players when using the toolbar menu

Button prompts were added to the directional toolbar

First golem icons are now displayed properly on the compass upon discovery of their location in the world

Players can now choose their preferred difficulty upon starting a new campaign. This improved flow allows players to more easily select the difficulty for their campaign games, as well as better understand the differences between each difficulty

We’ve released a repository of documentation for creating mods for Minecraft Legends on PC. It will help you understand how the data is laid out and how to make your own mods for the game. Watch this space as we’re planning on releasing more documentation in the future!

Check out the repository at aka.ms/MinecraftLegendsDocs

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Added more translations into the game for the downloadable Lost Legends content

Fixed various grammatical errors in game dialogue ( MCLG-278 )

) Fixed mismatched subtitles in English after a village fountain is destroyed

Fixed unlocalized “Switch Team” prompt in private Versus Mode games

Fixed incorrect punctuation in The Hunting Season description for Hebrew and Arabic localization

Fixed unlocalized “Fabled” difficulty string in Brazilian Portuguese

Resolved translation of “Prismarine” in Japanese

Fixed an issue where skins did not have a name after changing the game’s language settings

Fixed “Accessibility” tab text placement for various languages

Fixed various text placement for Bulgarian and Greek languages

Resolved an issue where Colorblindness mode was turned off when saving and loading into a game

Fixed Accessibility Settings not loading in the lobby when hosting a Lost Legend

Fixed the second page of How to Play tutorials not playing videos

Improved text placement when changing between text sizes

Improved controller performance when navigating menus on PC

After entering the Rename File prompt and selecting Delete, the controller is now able to select menu elements to the right

Saved games list no longer scrolls automatically using a controller to select Delete in Rename prompt

Privacy Settings message is now narrated when viewing a friend’s player info

Source: Minecraft Legends