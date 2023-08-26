A new update has been released for Immortals of Aveum Update 1.002.001. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Immortals of Aveum Update 1.002.001 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Hey, everyone!

Thank you for playing Immortals of Aveum™ this first week. We appreciate all of your feedback and have rolled out our first post-launch update. Follow Immortals of Aveum on the social channel of your choice for details on new patches coming up.

The update for PC and PS5 is available now and will be available on Xbox tomorrow.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed broken water visual effects, including reflections and visuals while standing and firing in the water

Safeguarded against crashes and progression blockers

Fixed an issue with the interact point on Selko

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t reach Alacrity Fane

Performance improvements, including areas where in-world Corruption is present

PC-SPECIFIC

Improved the shader compilation screen

PLAYSTATION 5 & XBOX SERIES X|S

Added a Gamma Correction slider in Settings under the Display tab This will help players experiencing scenes that are too dark or bright



SOURCE: EA