We want to thank the community for your enthusiasm over Rotjaw and the Thundershower. Rest assured that both will remain in our contract rotation!

The new weapons and variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.

Drilling – Bloodline Rank 58

LeMat Mark 2 UpperMat – 7th unlock in the LeMat Mark 2 weapon tree

Medical Pack – 2nd unlock in the First Aid Kit tree

Railroad Hammer – Bloodline Rank 1

Tool Box – 2nd unlock in the Ammo Box tree

Winfield 1893 Slate Riposte – 3rd unlock in the Winfield 1893 Slate weapon tree

