Chinese telecommunications and smartphone company Huawei surprised its audience during a recent launch event by not revealing any details about its new phone or reported advanced chip breakthrough. Instead, Huawei teased the introduction of two new electric cars, its first sedan and a high-end SUV, and also launched new wireless earbuds and other products. The earbuds, priced around 1,499 yuan ($205), include Huawei’s Kirin A2 chip. The product releases were part of Huawei’s fall season launch event, which was livestreamed in Mandarin. While the absence of the phone disappointed many internet fans, the host Richard Yu, executive director and CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, had hinted at the lack of further details earlier in the event.

Despite the glitzy product launch, many viewers, especially on the Bilibili video platform, left comments asking for details about the phone. The event began with an orchestral and choral performance of a song titled “My Dream” in Chinese and included a speech by Hong Kong celebrity Andy Lau about Huawei’s luxury watch design. However, the attempt to generate excitement about Huawei’s and China’s tech capabilities did not result in any concrete phone announcement. In addition to the electric cars and earbuds, Huawei released a new version of its smartwatch, a lighter and thinner tablet compared to the iPad, and a stylus that connects with the tablet using Huawei’s NearLink technology. Interestingly, Huawei’s silence on its new phone coincides with the delivery of Apple’s iPhone 15 in China.

A Potential Chip Production Breakthrough