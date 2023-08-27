Record-Breaking Fundraising

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has reported raising an impressive $7.1 million since his recent booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Trump faces charges related to his alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, making him the first former president in U.S. history to have a mug shot taken. The campaign experienced its highest-grossing day so far, bringing in $4.18 million on Friday alone.

Legal Woes Boost Fundraising

Despite spending millions on his defense, Trump’s mounting legal charges have surprisingly become a fundraising boon for his campaign. Furthermore, these legal challenges have not affected his popularity in the Republican presidential primary, as he continues to lead other candidates by significant margins in polls.

Capitalizing on the Mug Shot

While Trump expressed discomfort over his mug shot experience, his campaign wasted no time leveraging it for fundraising purposes. Immediately after his release, the campaign used the image in fundraising appeals to supporters. Trump also utilized his Truth Social site and made a return to Twitter to share the image and direct followers to a fundraising page. The campaign quickly released a line of merchandise featuring the mug shot, including t-shirts, beer koozies, bumper stickers, signed posters, and mug shot mugs.

Surge in Contributions

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, revealed that contributions from merchandise purchases and spontaneous donations skyrocketed, especially after Trump’s tweet featuring the mug shot. These additional contributions helped push the campaign’s total fundraising over the last three weeks to nearly $20 million.

Legal Expenses

In addition to fundraising, Trump’s political operation has been allocating substantial funds to cover legal costs. Campaign finance filings disclosed that Trump raised over $53 million during the first half of 2023. However, his political committees have already paid out at least $59.2 million to more than 100 lawyers and law firms since January 2021, as he faces legal battles in four different jurisdictions.