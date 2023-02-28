One of the most crucial survival abilities you’ll need in Sons of the Forest is the ability to locate and gather water. Locating and gathering water in Sons of The Forest is shown below.

Loot Drinks at The Start

You’ll want to start Sons of the Forest by making survival simple. Start by scanning the nearby area for strewn suitcases and checking them for drinks. Before venturing into the jungle to find a more dependable water source, these drinks are the simplest method to stay alive.

Eat Yarrow Berries in Emergencies

You might quickly run out of the drinks you’ve previously looted as you search for water. In this instance, consume Yarrow and Berries to quench your thirst somewhat. The most popular berries are blueberries, salmonberries, and blackberries. Nonetheless, it’s preferable to locate and consume Yarrow. The white flower known as Yarrow can be found all over the map. They are more effective than berries at quenching your thirst.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Find Water in Sons of The Forrest

Locating water is obvious, but you must also locate a river. Just drink from freshwater sources; do not drink from the ocean. Use the “G” key to disarm anything you’re holding, then kneel beside the river to drink. You can then engage in conversation and drink from the river with your hands.

This isn’t a good way to quench your thirst, but it works in a pinch. You’ll need to gather water to survive in Sons of the Forest longer.

How to Collect Water in Sons of The Forest

There are two ways to gather water, both of which are simple. The first technique involves using a water collector built from a turtle shell. You must first locate a turtle in the ocean (again, don’t drink the ocean water) to find a turtle shell in Sons of The Forest. If you want to collect more water, it’s advisable to find and kill the larger turtles rather than, the smaller ones.

After the turtle has been killed, gather its shell and set it on the ground. We suggest you place several shells close to your base to have a significant water supply available in an emergency. In Sons of The Forest, when it rains, the shells will fill with water and serve as a convenient water supply whenever you need to refill your thirst meter.

Making a Water Flask is the second option, which is much superior and slightly more difficult. You’ll need to locate a 3D printer close to the crash scene to make a flask. Please read our guidance on where to find the 3D printer here. You’ll want 100 bits of resin to manufacture the water flask once you’ve located the 3D printer.

You will need to loot as many chests and ground drop as you can in order to collect all the resin you need because there isn’t an easy way to do it. You can transport water in Sons of The Forest after printing the Water Flask.