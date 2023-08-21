A new update has been released for Hitman 3 Update 1.18. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Hitman 3 Update 1.18 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
INTRO
The World of Assassination patch for August brings improvements, tweaks and fixes that improve the gameplay experience across all modes, including Freelancer.
This patch also prepares the game for the physical release of HITMAN World of Assassination on PS5 on August 25 and for the return of the Sarajevo Six campaign and Trinity Pack, both available as premium content on August 17.
PATCH DETAILS
HITMAN World of Assassination will be updated to version 3.160 on all platforms; PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch.
Maintenance: Starts at 10:00 UTC and is expected to run until at least 13:30 UTC . If maintenance is extended, updates will be posted to the official @Hitman Twitter account.
Patch Release Time: 11am UTC (This is when the download will roll out, but servers will not be available until the above Maintenance period has concluded)
Patch size: Expected to be between 2-5 GB on all platforms.
Cloud: Switch players do not need to download or install the patch. They will get access to the latest version when they launch the game after maintenance has concluded.
NEW CONTENT
Trinity Pack
The Trinity Pack is now available for all players as premium content, priced at $5 USD (or local equivalent). Previously only available to anyone who pre-ordered HITMAN 3 prior to its release in 2021, this content pack celebrates each game in the World of Assassination trilogy with a total of 9 items. The items are comprised of an ICA 19 variant, briefcase and suit in the following colours: Premiere White of HITMAN 1, the Crimson Red of HITMAN 2 and the Ultimate Black of HITMAN 3.
Note: If you pre-ordered HITMAN 3 and already own this content, you should see that ownership reflected in the store.
Sarajevo Six Campaign
The Sarajevo Six campaign returns to the World of Assassination after a long hiatus. This six-mission campaign tells a self-contained story that revolves around former members of a paramilitary unit known as CICADA, giving access to these missions:
The Director (Paris), The Enforcer (Sapienza), The Extractor (Marrakesh), The Veteran (Bangkok), The Mercenary (Colorado), The Controller (Hokkaido).
TECHNOLOGY / PC SPECIFIC
Intel XeSS
We’ve updated from version 1.0 to 1.1 and this new version fixes a small GPU memory leak.
Ray Tracing
We’ve resolved an issue where Ray Tracing settings between the Launcher and Game Options (in-game) would not always be aligned and could inadvertently overwrite each other.
DLSS Frame Generation
We’ve resolved an issue where the DLSS Frame Generation option would be greyed out in the Launcher on the Nvidia RTX 40 series.
Hantu Port
We’ve resolved a specific issue on the Hantu Port Sniper Assassin map, where certain textures would appear pixelated with many jagged edges for players that had enabled FSR 2 or XeSS.
Stability Improvements
Yes, this is always here. In addition to general stability improvements, this patch includes specific fixes for a crash on the Landslide Bonus Mission, as well as common crashes that were occurring on all platforms.
FREELANCER IMPROVEMENTS
These improvements are all directly linked to Freelancer mode. We’ve added this little paragraph so that we don’t have to put (Freelancer) after each and every one.
Perfect Run
We’ve disabled this objective in Freelancer. Like, straight up removed it from the game. For now.
We’re hopeful that it’s a temporary measure and we’re looking into a permanent fix for it. Unfortunately, we don’t have a definitive reason for why this objective is acting like it is and registering as failed despite all the criteria being completed.
We are able to see an extended delay in Perfect Run from being evaluated, to it resulting in a failed state. Even though we’re talking milliseconds, that delay is just over three times longer than other ‘complete on exit’ objectives. Until we can get a better grip on resolving this, we’re removing this objective from the game to avoid player frustration.
Alt F-14,000,606
There’s always an alternative. And we’ve reverted the removal of the Alt+F4 exploit for Freelancer. You should now expect the same behaviour from those buttons that existed at Freelancer’s launch in January.
Undercover UI
We’ve removed a rogue UI element that could show up in a Storage Room in Miami when playing Freelancer. Similar story for a UI icon that could appear on the Intel Wall in the Safehouse.
Black Winter Mirror
We’ve resolved an issue where the Winter Suit and Black Winter Suit didn’t look too good in the Upstairs Bathroom or Gym mirrors in the Safehouse. The reason was a mismatch between the level of detail (LOD) setup on the suits and these particular mirrors.
Chloroform Ban
We’ve made dropping a chloroform flask an illegal action. This was deemed to be a little too overpowered, especially during Showdown missions.
Safehouse Hanger
We’ve resolved an issue in the Freelancer Hitmansion where the Mastery Level 24 Basement Bathroom cosmetic wasn’t displaying properly.
WORLD OF ASSASSINATION FIXES
Whilst these fixes aren’t directly related to Freelancer, many of them will have an impact on gameplay opportunities in that mode, as well as improve the other game modes.
General Texture Check
We’ve done a general sweep of textures across all locations and fixed a whole bunch (approx. 35) of different texture issues, including flickering, pop-in, lens flares, seeing oow, etc.
Over-sized Subtitles
We’ve enabled a new upper limit on the font size of our in-game subtitles (from 46 to 48).
Obtuse Gas Grenade Glow
We’ve dialled back the emissive settings of the Gas Grenade. That thing was set to an extremely high level and was outputting some extreme light, which was especially visible in darker areas of the game.
Difficult Cameras
We’ve resolved an issue where throwable items would lock-on to ‘invisible’ security cameras on Casual Difficulty. These particular cameras were the ones present on Professional difficulty.
Bathroom Break
We’ve resolved an issue where a guard in the Voltaire Suite in Paris would react to the radio in the Sheikh’s bathroom. That’s way too far, even for game logic, so we’ve prevented him from investigating in the future.
Yet Another Disappearance
We’ve resolved an issue where Dino Bosco would immediately depart the world (of assassination) by the quickest possible route (through the floor) if 47 snapped his neck in his trailer.
Escape Room
We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 could get stuck in a box in Colorado, after subduing an NPC from cover. There wasn’t much real estate to move things around here, but we’ve made a nearby cover slightly smaller and rotated a crate. Those two changes should give 47 a little more room to manoeuvre.
Clean View
We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 could get spotted through a wall in Hokkaido whilst performing agility moves next to the Sushi Restaurant.
Look at the Shine!
We’re resolved an issue where Nolan Cassidy’s jacket could look way too shiny, compared to how it was supposed to look. There’s nothing wrong with shiny jackets, but it’s not the right look for Nolan.
Even Game Makers Don’t Hate You
We’ve resolved an issue in Miami where it was possible to clip through a box and vault over the stairs near the track bridge.
More Fortuna
We’ve resolved an issue where an inaccessible door in Santa Fortuna near the Warehouse can be shot open, which causes it to clip into the environment. Now, the door is bulletproof and it has nothing to lose.
Extensive Indoor Flora
We’ve resolved an issue where branches from a nearby tree can be seen venturing through the concrete roof of the Delgado Mansion Garage in Santa Fortuna. We’ve fixed this issue in a surprisingly simple way; we’ve rotated the tree a little bit so that the angles line up and keep the branches out of the garage.
No More X-Ray
We’ve resolved an issue on the Isle of Sgail, where 47 could be spotted through the wall of the Gatehouse bathroom.
Surprise Death Wall
We’ve resolved an issue where NPC’s (not 47) would be insta-killed when they got too close to a specific wall in Isle of Sgail. Ironically enough, the death wall is located in the Morgue and would kill any NPC who was right up against it. To remedy this, we added some extra collision along the wall – but that didn’t work.
We could see that NPCs were able to step *just* outside of the navmesh bounds (basically the area that they are allowed to be) and although we tried a few other changes, the Death Wall kept on claiming victims.
Now, we have fixed the issue by adding a bunch of boxes and stuff right next to the wall, to keep the NPCs away. Despite the fix, DEATH WALL is still there and waiting to claim more lives. Stay Frosty.
Dirty Money
We’ve resolved an issue where a floating ‘dirt’ texture in the New York Bank was visible in the west corridor.
Bulldog Bedroom Balcony
We’ve resolved an issue where Agent 47 could drop down from a ledge in Dartmoor by using an agility setup from cover.
Eats, shoots and leaves
We’ve resolved an issue in Dartmoor where some leaves on the ground were not displaying properly, and instead would appear as small black squares. Also in Dartmoor, we’re resolved several instances where textures would flicker.
Cover Up
We’ve resolved a few issues in Berlin with several redundant covers being present, both near the gas station and the rooftop stairs
Glow Sticks
We’ve resolved an issue in Berlin where certain climbable pipes weren’t visible in Instinct. We’ve added the traversal glow to these now.
From Homing to Disappearing
We’ve resolved an issue in Chongqing where retrieving a large weapon from a briefcase in certain rooms could result in the briefcase disappearing into the floor. It turns out that the issue was caused by the setup a specific type of door in this location.
Dirty Laundry
We’ve tweaked the properties of the garbage can / rubbish bin in the Chongqing Laundromat so that it is no longer used by NPCs as a ‘sickspot’. Now, they will vomit / throw up outside of the building.
Electrapcity
We’ve resolved an issue where 47 could accidentally create an elaborate accident kill on himself. He’s just that good.
On Level 5 of the facility in Chongqing, it was possible for 47 to expose a wire and create a water leak, but turning on the fusebox would see 47 caught in his own trap. Whilst it was possible to turn on the fusebox before the water spread to where the fusebox was located, it was tricky. So, we’ve reduced how far the water will spread and delayed it a bit to make it more flexible. It’s still a small room and players need to be aware of where they step, but this change will make it less of an insta-kill.
Agent Parkour Seven
We’ve tweaked the agility setup near to the ICA Apartment in Chongqing to make it more reliable and less likely to get stuck or fall out of the playable game space.
Floored
We’ve resolved an issue in Ambrose Island where NPC’s could see 47 through the floor when he was standing in a hut above them.
Live Fixes
Since our last patch in May, we resolved a handful of issues in the game without the need for a patch. We’ve listed them here for posterity.
– Freelancer XP
An issue was resolved where players would not receive the expected bonus XP after reaching Prestige level 2 (or higher) and completing missions.
– ET Challenges
We resolved separate issues where the Deceivers and Appraiser Elusive Target contracts were activated without the accompanying completion challenges. When this happens, we typically release the challenges immediately to improve the experience for anyone playing the mission after that point.
We then wait until the end of the ET duration and retroactively award the challenges to players who should have got them. Even then, this fix process can only be applied to a players profile, when they are not currently playing Online, which means that some players may see their progression displayed accurately whilst others don’t. We continue to roll out the fix process until all affected players are seeing correct progression on their profile.
– Japanese Xbox Store
We’ve resolved a store-side issue for Xbox players in Japan who were unable to install some content from the World of Assassination.
Source: Hitman 3