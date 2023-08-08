A new update has been released for Hell Let Loose Update 1.000.020. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Hell Let Loose Update 1.000.020 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- [Change] Reduced the player movement speed
- [Change] Removed the “Dive to Prone” feature
- [Fixed] Throwing a grenade has a chance of not being thrownThanks to logs provided by community server owners, we managed to identify instances of the grenade bug occurring as a result of the different parts of preparing and throwing a grenade (igniting, priming, and throwing) happening out-of-order on the server, even though they were happening in-order on the client. This meant that the server could refuse to throw the grenade as it was not in a valid state to be thrown, leading to the grenade bug we believe players have been seeing.
A fix is being submitted that will make it so that if the server gets the request to throw and the grenade is not yet ignited and/or primed, those things are done there and then just before the grenade is thrown. Tested in the PTE session with great success, we’re hoping we’ve nailed this one!
- [Fixed] Instances of Private Servers crashingThere was an issue with how the game server handled incoming Rcon connections which meant that if there were multiple connection requests very close together, some connections would be ignored, meaning that the Rcon tool would not get a response. In addition, the port allocated for the Rcon connection on the server would not be released to be reused which would mean that the server would eventually run out of available networking resources, resulting in a server crash.
