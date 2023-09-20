A new update has been released for Hearthstone Update 27.4. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Hearthstone Update 27.4 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Ulduar Has Fallen

The titans left their charges to watch over the imprisoned Yogg-Saron, but no prison lasts forever. The Old God has escaped to once again wreak havoc on Azeroth! Will you fight back, or will you succumb to the madness within?!

There’s a new Titan in town. Cast spells to fuel the Old God’s power, bring madness to the Tavern with Chaotic Tendrils, and unleash Yogg-Saron on your opponents with this Mini-Set of 38 all-new cards. Get them in TITANS packs, or as a complete 72-card* Mini-Set. Get the normal version in-game for $14.99 or 2000 Gold, or get the all-Golden version for $69.99 or 10,000 Gold. The all-Golden version also comes with a bonus Diamond copy of the Yogg-Saron, Unleashed Legendary minion! You can see all the cards from the Fall of Ulduar Mini-Set in the official Card Library.

* 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (2x), 17 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2).

Yogg-Saron’s Anomalies Consume Hearthstone!

It’s all so clear now: Yogg-Saron’s whispers have been corrupting Battlegrounds this entire Season. Now, Yogg-Saron has escaped, and Anomalies are appearing in Standard, Wild, Twist, Casual, Arena, and Practice Modes, too! The following Anomalies have been unleashed upon the Tavern: