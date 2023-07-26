A new update has been released for Hearthstone Update 27.0. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Hearthstone Update 27.0 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

TITANS Are Making Their Way to Hearthstone!

Hearthstone’s next expansion, TITANS, is awakening in Hearthstone on August 1. The new 145-card expansion includes the new Titan and Forge keywords, Legendary Keepers, the returning Magnetic keyword, and more! See all the new cards in the official Card Library today. This is your last chance to get your Pre-Purchase bundle, only available until the expansion goes live next week!

With the launch of TITANS comes a new Rewards Track, with out-of-this-world cosmetics, XP boosts, cards, card packs, and a huge infusion of Gold! Check out our Rewards Track Refresh blog for details.

In-Game Event: Ulduar Grand Championship

Starting on August 3, vie for the favor of the Titans in a special in-game event, celebrating the launch of TITANS! From August 3 to August 22, complete Event Quests to earn Event XP on the special event rewards track. Complete the rewards track to earn 6 total packs (2 Standard Packs, 1 Golden Standard Pack, 1 Festival of Legends Pack, and 2 TITANS Packs) and a Death Knight Hero Skin!

New to Core: Paladin Auras

As part of our continued efforts to be more flexible with the Core Set throughout the year, two new cards are being added to Paladin’s Core Set with Patch 27.0.

The Auras have an effect that lasts for a few turns after you play the card. These two cards will be automatically added to the free Core Set with Patch 27.0. There is also one more Aura card in the TITANS set that can be obtained through all normal means once the expansion is live. We plan to continue exploring this design space for Paladin in future expansions as well.

Battlegrounds Updates

New Quest Rewards

Turbulent Tombs: Add [a specified “Deathrattle” minion] to your hand. Your Deathrattles trigger an extra time.

Gilnean War Horn: Add [a specified “Battlecry” minion] to your hand. Your Battlecries trigger an extra time.

Quest Reward Updates

The following Quest Rewards are now more difficult to earn: Endless Blood Moon; Sturdy Shard; Volatile Venom; Doppelganger’s Locket; Hidden Treasure Vault

The following Quest Rewards are now easier to earn: Boom Squad; Map of the Unknown; Ice Sickle; Bloodsoaked Tome; Snicker Snacks; Scepter of Guidance; Timeline Acceleration; Ritual Dagger; Anima Bribe; Mirror Shield



Hero Armor Updates

The following heroes now have less Armor:

Cariel Roame now has 6 Armor

Chenvaala now has 15 Armor at higher ratings, still has 12 Armor at lower ratings

The following heroes now have more Armor:

Trade Prince Gallywix now has 8 Armor at higher ratings; still has 10 Armor at lower ratings

Queen Wagtoggle now has 13 Armor at higher ratings; still has 7 Armor at lower ratings

Minion Update

Bristleback Knight

Old (regular): Windfury, Divine Shield. Frenzy: Gain Divine Shield.

New (regular): Windfury. Divine Shield. The first time this survives damage, gain Divine Shield.

New (golden): Windfury. Divine Shield. The first two times this survives damage, gain Divine Shield.

Dev Comment: This is a word change update for clarity, since this was the only card in Battlegrounds using the Frenzy keyword. There is no functional change to the normal version, but the Golden version is now stronger.

Wording Updates

Text-only updates have been made in several instances across Battlegrounds for consistency and better templating: “Tavern Tier” has been shortened to “Tier”; “Bob’s Tavern” has been changed to “the Tavern”; “add to your hand” has been shortened to “get”; and “minion type” has been shortened to “type” when “minion” has already been previously mentioned in the text. None of these changes are gameplay-impacting changes.

Duels Updates

Season Update

On July 25, the current Duels season will end, ratings will be reset, and current runs will be concluded. At that time, Ashes of Outland will be added to deckbuilding and card pool offerings. TITANS will also become available for all card pools at that time, but will not be available for initial deckbuilding until the launch of the expansion on August 1.

Hero Pool Update

Diablo is no longer in the eligible hero pool.

Card Pool Update

Rattlegore is no longer banned from all card pools.

Mo’arg Artificer and Kael’thas Sunstrider are now banned from all card pools.

The following cards do not appear in card buckets and can’t be Discovered or randomly generated: Akama, Bulwark of Azzinoth, Incanter’s Flow, and all 11 “Titan” minions.

Arena Updates

On July 25, with Patch 27.0, all current Arena runs will end and a new Arena season will begin. The eligible sets will rotate so that the following sets will make up the Arena card pool:

Core

Saviors of Uldum

Ashes of Outland

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

March of the Lich King

Path of Arthas

Festival of Legends

TITANS

Enter the Arena to play the new TITANS cards before the expansion launches!

Twist Beta Ending Soon

The current Twist Beta is coming to an end at the end of this season, at the end of the day on July 31. After the Beta ends, Twist will be temporarily unavailable while we prepare for the formal launch. Thank you all for trying out this new Mode and giving your feedback!

Twist is scheduled to formally launch on September 1, with a new format and a fun surprise. Stay tuned for more details closer to launch.

Bug Fixes and Game Improvements

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where triggering a reduced-cost Secret caused a crash on mobile devices.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where combining Solar Eclipse and Funnel Cake would refresh the wrong amount of mana crystals.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Sir Finley swapped the cards in your hand into your deck in the order they entered your hand instead of in the order they were held in your hand.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where a spell with its cost reduced by Infinitize the Maxitude would keep the cost reduction when discovered again by Rewind.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Cannibalize triggered the Overheal of the minion it destroyed. You don’t want to see that happening to you.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Remixed Musician could not be Silenced. Someone has now cut his mic.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where playing a Magnetic minion next to a Dormant minion could allow you to have 8 minions on the board.

[Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Jerry Rig Carpenter’s effect could sometimes cause crashes.

[Hearthstone] Updated Zarog’s Crown to match other Discover effects (it now adds a copy of the card to your hand as part of its effect).

[Battlegrounds] Magnetic minions now return to the minion pool immediately after being Magnetized.

[Battlegrounds] Bob’s Burgles (Tess Greymane’s hero power) can no longer be activated if your last opponent had no minions.

[Battlegrounds] Fixed a bug where if you have both Secret Sinstone and Another Hidden Body Quest Rewards, Secret Sinstone would not trigger off of Another Hidden Body’s effect.

[Solo Adventures] Fixed a bug where players were unable to purchase Dalaran Heist chapters 2-5 with Gold.

[Solo Adventures] Fixed a bug where clicking on the rewards preview in the One Night in Karazhan Adventure could cause a crash.

[Cosmetics] Fixed a bug where Inge, the Iron Hymn was missing her hero tray.

[Cosmetics] Fixed a visual bug with Battlegrounds Boards causing clipping on phones. Visuals in the upper left corner of Battlegrounds boards will now appear simplified on phones.

Misc. other bug fixes and game improvements.

Source: Hearthstone